Mid Sized SUV Sales Dec 2021 – XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Compass

Mahindra XUV700, the latest SUV to join this list, has emerged as best seller in the past month

Mid-size SUV sales in India in December 2021 did not grow as much as expected considering this segment is emerging as a hot favorite among buyers in the country. Combined sales of the top 6 mid-size SUVs stood at 10,828 units, down 9.41 percent over 11,953 units sold in November 2021.

Mid Sized SUV Sales Dec 2021 – XUV700 Leads

Heading the list was the recently launched Mahindra XUV700, of which 3,980 units were sold last month, up 24.10 percent over 3,207 units sold in November 2021. Market share also increased substantially by 9.93 percent to 36.76 percent in the past month, up from 26.83 percent held in November 2021.

Tata Harrier has seen a MoM decline in sales to 2,234 units, down 14.31 percent over 2,607 units sold in November 2021. Market share hence dipped 1.18 percent to 20.63 percent last month from 21.81 percent held in November 2021. It was however, a YoY increase over 2,210 units sold in December 2020.

At No. 3 was Tata Safari. Sales on the other hand increased MoM to 1,481 units, up from 1,424 units sold in November 2021. Market share also increased to 13.68 percent, up 1.76 percent over 11.91 percent held in November 2021. Safari sales cannot be compared on a YoY basis as its second gen model was launched in February 2021.

Combined YoY sales of Tata Harrier and Safari stood at 3,715 units in the past month, up from 2,210 units sold in December 2020. However, on a MoM basis, sales dipped 7.84 percent over 4,031 units sold in November 2021.

MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass

At No. 4 on the list of best-selling mid-size SUVs in December 2021 was MG Hector and Hector Plus. Sales saw a marginal MoM increase from 1,210 units sold in November 2021 to 1,215 units in the past month.

This also caused a 1.10 percent increase in market share to 11.22 percent in December 2021 over 10.12 percent held in November 2021. Taking into account Hector and Hector Plus combined sales on a YoY basis, there was a 64.54 percent de-growth over 3,426 units sold in December 2020.

Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass have both seen a significant dip in demand in the past month. Alcazar sales dipped 59.15 percent MoM to 1,002 units, down from 2,453 units sold in November 2021. Market share also fell to 9.25 percent down 11.27 percent over 20.52 percent held in November 2021.

Hyundai Alcazar, 7 seater SUV, launched in India in June 2021, has seen over 17,700 units sold in the country over the past 6 month period. This is particularly noteworthy considering production has been deeply impacted over shortage in supply of semiconductors.

Jeep Compass noted a 12.93 percent de-growth to 916 units in December 2021, down from 1,052 units sold in November 2021 with market share down to 8.46 percent in December 2021 over 8.80 percent held in the previous month. Jeep India currently only has two products in its Indian portfolio – Compass and Wrangler but will soon add the Compass Trailhawk in February 2022.