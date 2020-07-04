Mid Sized SUV Sales June 2020 grows – Creta, Seltos, Scorpio, Hector, Harrier

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos has played a major role in pushing sales higher of this segment during June 2020

After the lockdown, popular mid-size SUVs such as Creta, Seltos, and MG Hector are steadily regaining their sales momentum. It is due to these bestsellers that the mid-size SUV segment has registered positive growth in June 2020. As compared to 15,536 units sold in June 2019, sales were 20,252 units in June 2020. This translates into YoY growth of 30.36%.

Another positive development is that sales are rising on a month to month basis as well. Barring a few, most SUVs have registered an increase in sales in June 2020 as compared to May 2020. As against total June sales of mid-size SUVs, the numbers in May were 6,752 units. This translates into MoM growth of 199.94%.

Top selling mid-size SUV in June was Hyundai Creta with sales of 7,207 units. YoY sales are down -13.52%, as against 8,334 units sold in June 2019. MoM sales have more than doubled, registering a growth of 124.38%. New Creta was launched in March and it has been successful in regaining the top spot. It was an instant hit with its updated looks, new range of features, advanced connectivity tech and new engine options.

Mid Sized SUV Sales June 2020

At number two in the list is Kia Seltos with sales of 7,114 units. Seltos May 2020 sales stood at 1,611 units, which translates into MoM growth of 341.59%. Seltos was the top selling SUV in pre-Covid era, but now it has fallen behind Creta. In view of the rising competition, Seltos was updated with 10 new features in June. The EVO connectivity suit now offers more than 50 functionalities.

At number three is Mahindra’s workhorse Scorpio with sales of 2,574 units. While YoY sales are down -16.18%, MoM sales growth has improved by 261.01%. Scorpio BS6 was launched in April at a starting price of Rs 12.40 lakh. Four variants are on offer – S5, S7, S9 and S11. As compared to BS4 models, prices of BS6 Scorpio variants have increased by an average of Rs 60k.

Next in the list is MG Hector with sales of 1,867 units. MoM growth is 177.83%. Hector has completed one year in India and continues to be ahead of its primary rivals in terms of sales. MG Hector sales are expected to increase in the future with the company’s plans to augment production capacity at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

At number five is Tata Harrier with sales of 653 units. YoY sales are down -46.30% whereas MoM growth stands at 305.59%. Other SUVs in the list are Jeep Compass (246 units), Mahindra XUV500 (231), MG ZS EV (145), Renault Duster (129), Nissan Kicks (70), and Hyundai Kona (16). Excluding new products Seltos and MG Hector, all SUVs have registered negative YoY growth. In MoM sales, all SUVs except Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks have registered positive growth.