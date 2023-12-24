Motorcycle Sales 300cc to 500cc Nov 2023 – Bullet, KTM 390, Harley X440, Triumph 400, Jawa, Yezdi

Motorcycle Sales in India’s 300-500cc Category Witness Robust Growth in November 2023

In the vibrant landscape of India’s motorcycle market, the 300cc to 500cc segment has witnessed a substantial surge in sales during November 2023, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory compared to the same period last year. The total sales in this particular segment soared to an impressive 84,794 units in November 2023. This figure signifies a notable upswing of 17.90% from the 71,920 units sold during the corresponding month in 2022.

Motorcycle Sales 300cc to 500cc Nov 2023 – Royal Enfield Dominance

Royal Enfield continued its reign with multiple models securing prominent positions in the sales charts. Royal Enfield Classic 350 emerged as the frontrunner, registering a substantial sales figure of 30,264 units, marking a robust 13.34% growth compared to November 2022. Bullet 350 also showcased an outstanding performance, recording a staggering 40.94% increase with sales reaching 17,450 units.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Royal Enfield lineup. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 experienced a slight downturn, dropping by 9.06% with 14,176 units sold in November 2023 compared to 15,588 units in the same month last year. Similarly, the Royal Enfield Himalayan witnessed a dip of 14.47%, clocking in at 1,814 units.

Other manufacturers also made significant strides in this competitive segment. Honda’s CB 350 marked an impressive 21.36% increase in sales, totalling 2,466 units, while KTM’s 390 showcased an astounding growth rate of 120.00% with 1,001 units sold in November 2023 compared to 455 units in November 2022. Furthermore, a recent entrant in this segment, Triumph 400 registered 2,661 units in sales. Jawa Yezdi witnessed a decrease of 15.05%, amounting to 3,166 units sold in November 2023, while the Bajaj Dominar 400 experienced a slight decline of 6.16%, with 381 units sold.

Month on Month comparison

Royal Enfield experienced mixed results. While Bullet 350 saw a commendable upsurge of 22.19% from October, reaching 17,450 units, Classic 350 encountered a slight downturn, recording a 5.12% decrease with 30,264 units sold in November. Several models faced challenges in November compared to the previous month. Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 observed declines of 20.05% and 20.61%, respectively. Additionally, Himalayan saw a substantial decrease of 38.38%, totalling 1,814 units.

Among other manufacturers, Jawa Yezdi witnessed a notable increase of 17.74%, reaching 3,166 units sold in November, contrasting its October performance. Conversely, models like KTM 390 and TVS Apache 310 experienced declines of 36.32% and 33.94%, respectively.

This month-on-month comparison serves as a crucial indicator for manufacturers and industry analysts, signaling the need for adaptive strategies to navigate the dynamic landscape of India’s mid-sized motorcycle market. The evolving market trends emphasize the importance of agility and innovation to stay competitive and meet evolving consumer demands.

As the year approaches its end, these fluctuations set the stage for a compelling end-of-year scenario, prompting manufacturers to reassess strategies and potentially introduce new tactics to secure their positions in this fiercely competitive segment.