MUV / MPV Sales Nov 2020 – Ertiga And Bolero Lead, Innova At No 4

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Bolero commanded this list both in terms of YoY and MoM sales

The month of November continued to see increased sales following the festive season. Sales increased in almost each segment with the MPV/MUV segment noting a 37.84 percent growth to 26,667 units, up from 19,347 units sold in Nov 19. However, MoM sales in the MPV/MUV segment for Oct 20 stood at 28,756 units de-growth of 7.26 percent as against 26,667 units sold in Nov 20.

Ertiga Dominates

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, along with the Mahindra Bolero and Renault Triber commanded this list with combined sales of 20,421 units, 76.5 percent of total sales of 26,667 units. Sales of each of these MPVs were above the 4,000 unit mark with the Ertiga taking the lead at No.1 spot with 9,557 units sold in the past month, 26.80 percent YoY growth over 7,537 units sold in Nov 19. MoM growth was also substantial with growth of 23.35 percent at 7,748 units sold in Oct 20.

These high sales made the second gen Ertiga set a record of crossing 5.5 lakh sales in two years. Till March 2020, the Ertiga was sold with a diesel engine as well, however with the introduction of the new BS6 emission norms, the MPV is exclusively offered with a petrol engine with mild hybrid. As on date, Maruti Ertiga commands a 35.84 percent market share.

The Mahindra Bolero was at No. 2 with sales of 6,055 units in Nov 20, up 18.10 percent as against 5,127 units sold in Nov 19 with market share of 22.71 percent. MoM growth however dipped 20.58 percent with Oct 20 sales at 7,624 units. The Bolero is designed to cater to the demands of buyers in the rural sector and better monsoons and a recovery of the economy has led to this increased sales.

At No.3 was the Renault Triber. The Renault Triber, 7 seater MPV, noted de-growth both in YoY and MoM sales. Sales in Nov 20 stood at of 4,809 units, down 20.79 percent as against 6,071 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales dipped 8.87 percent with 5,272 units sold in Oct 20.

It was significant sales growth for the Maruti XL6 both where YoY and MoM sales were concerned. Sales in Nov 20 stood at 3,388 units, up 54.35 percent as against 2,195 units sold in Nov 19. Oct 20 sales were at 2,439 units, resulting in a MoM growth of 38.91 percent. Sales of the Maruti XL6 have been increasing over the past three months with 2,087 units sold in Sept 20 even as it had been registering de-growth in the preceding months.

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

The Toyota Innova Crysta has seen 9.20 percent YoY decline from 2,414 units sold in Nov 19 to 2,192 units sold in the past month. October 20 sales were however particularly noteworthy with 4,477 units sold in the month. The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been recently launched and gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. However, it is comparatively priced higher than most of its rivals in the segment and is more expensive by up to Rs 70,000 as compared to its outgoing counterpart.

Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Vellfire

Lower down the order were the Kia Carnival with sales of 400 units in the past month while the same number of units was sold in Oct 20. The Carnival was launched in Feb 2020 and festive benefits and discounts of upto 2.5 lakhs were offered on the Carnival MPV, thereby boosting sales. Mahindra Marazzo sales dipped 77.56 percent to 226 units, down from 1,007 units sold in Nov 19 while it was a 69.34 percent de-growth as against 737 units sold in Oct 20.

Toyota Vellfire and Datsun GO+ were last two spots with sales of 23 units and 17 units in Nov 20 respectively. Both these models noted YoY and MoM de-growth.