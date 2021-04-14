Neev Motorcycles Yoddha Is Royal Enfield Wrapped In Warrior Spirit

Barring the engine-gearbox assembly, all components of this custom-built motorcycle have been handcrafted

When it comes to aftermarket customisation in motorcycles, no one can beat Royal Enfield as a brand. The company builds motorcycles that are known to last long and strong hence are the favourites among folks in the aftermarket industry. Here is another case of a Royal Enfield bike being modified into something tasteful.

A Royal Enfield 500cc model, has been modified into a naked streetfighter cum cafe racer. Dubbed ‘Yoddha’ which stands for warrior in Hindi, the bike has been custom built by Neev Motorcycles based out of New Delhi. Going by first impressions, Yoddha stays true to its name.

The key area of focus is the modified design which is an original piece of work by Navneet Suri, Lead Designer & Founder of Neev Motorcycles. For starters, all body panels from the donor motorcycles have been pulled down and replaced by new custom-built components. The side panels are in the form of an armour shield bolted to the mainframe with graphics of a skull on the background of two crossed swords emphasizing on its bad-ass and aggressive nature.

Custom Design

Speaking of the mainframe, the chassis and swingarm assembly has been custom built from scratch to add a touch of novelty to its style. Makers have made use of a custom paint job comprising a combination of matte black and silver flames/pinstripes that makes the bike a sure head-turner in the crowd.

Elaborating on the styling, the front end features after-market twin headlights and the sides are graced by a sharp-looking fuel tank with a warrior graphic on top of it. It gets a single-piece saddle only accommodating the rider.

The workshop has made use of a custom straight handlebar that has been blacked out. Exhaust setup has been made out of stainless steel while the free-flowing M4 muffler has been finished in raw glass wool fibre.

The front fender has also been chopped off to accommodate new tyres. The rear section has also been completely chopped off. All in all, design components such as fenders, body panels, swingarm, seat, fuel tank, belly pan and exhaust are handcrafted aftermarket components.

Changes in hardware

Cycle parts of Yoddha are also starkly different from the stock Royal Enfield motorcycle. The hand-built swingarm assembly houses 17-inch front and rear wheels with black spoked alloy shod by tyre profiles of 190/50 and 110/60 respectively.

The stock conventional telescopic forks at front have been replaced by forks while the rear retains a mono-shock. Specifications regarding barking haven’t been revealed but it looks like the front is taken care of by a 300mm disc with 4 piston caliper while a 230mm disc at rear aids stopping duties.

Switchgear on the handle has been retained, although rearview mirrors have been removed. In terms of its powertrain as well, there is no mention of any changes. Hence we can assume that the 500cc single-cylinder motor paired to a 5-speed gearbox delivers the same output figures.