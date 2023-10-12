Neev Nakshatra 650 Bobber Based On Super Meteor 650 Looks Dope

The twin exhaust layout of stock Super Meteor 650 is re-routed to flow through right side with Neev Nakshatra 650 Bobber

Modifications are to Royal Enfield bikes what adrak is to chai. They go hand in hand very well. Royal Enfield owners often resort to modifications by renowned modders to express their personality. One such modder is Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles. Their latest creation Neev Nakshatra 650 Bobber is one of the best mod jobs done on Super Meteor 650.

Neev Nakshatra 650 Bobber

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is like a wet dream for modders shooting for Chopper style or Bobber style motorcycle build when compared to Interceptor 650. This is because Super Meteor 650 packs a significantly revised chassis and ergonomics that saves modders precious time.

We’re talking about a longer wheelbase and overall lower stance with Super Meteor 650 than Interceptor 650. This gives more time to modders to concentrate on design and styling mods. Neev Motorcycles has completely transformed the looks of stock Super Meteor 650. The inspiration behind this build is constellations and hence the name Neev Nakshatra 650 Bobber.

For starters, Neev has gone with a dull black finish for bodywork, perfectly complemented by black components and engine bay. The primary aspect of a custom bike is in its fuel tank. Neev has implemented a custom fuel tank that is taller than stock and has twin fuel lids. This is where Neev has placed motorcycle’s instrument cluster along with Royal Enfield Tripper screen.

Fuel lids have sun signs in geometric patterns and Royal Enfield’s logo on fuel tank now says Nakshatra in Hindi. By shifting instrument cluster, handlebar area is kept clean. Speaking of handlebars, it is a custom unit that offers an upright seating posture. Headlights and the cowl around it are custom too. Neev has opted to give floating tank shrouds that lend a muscular aura.

Major design overhaul

Single seat setup looks comfy with a custom cover. Engine bay is bully black and Neev has re-routed dual exhausts to have them both flow from the right. There is beefy underbelly protection too and gives an industrial look. USD front forks are likely to be stock along with rear shock absorbers. However, rear twin shockers get beefy covers.

Mainframe is mostly kept identical to stock Super Meteor 650. There are new fenders at the front and rear. Along with that, Neev has added custom wheel covers that don constellation patterns. Braking setup still comprises of single-discs at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is still on the cards. Neev has added fat tyres at both ends, which lend an aggressive and muscular stance.

Rear tail light is new too and number plate is now shifted to the left side. Except for the exhaust re-routing, there don’t seem to be any engine modifications. So the 648cc parallel-twin engine on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 makes 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.