New Ampere Electric Scooter Bookings Open – To Travel From Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Greaves Electric Mobility Unveils Ampere’s Nex Big Thing: A Revolution in Electric Scooters

In a trailblazing move, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited is set to revolutionize the electric scooter market with the launch of Ampere’s Nex Big Thing. As the scooter embarks on a monumental 5,100+ kilometers journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, its key highlights promise to redefine the landscape of electric mobility in India. Over 45 days, the vehicle will journey across the entire length of the country, navigating various terrains and making stops in numerous prominent towns and cities along the route. This journey is set to redefine the landscape of electric mobility in India.

Highlights of the new Ampere Electric Scooter



More than just a scooter, Ampere’s Nex Big thing is a revolution on wheels. Designed with innovation and sustainability at its core, it democratises style and speed for everyone, making it a modern yet familiar, high-performance, family-oriented vehicle. The scooter’s cutting-edge features are ingeniously categorised into Nex.IO (the brain–cluster and software) and Nex.Armor (the brawn – frame, motor, battery, design).





The scooter is equipped with one of the lightest OS and brightest touchscreens, ensuring seamless navigation and connectivity elevating the riding experience. Inspired by the Arctic Tern, a bird known to travel the circumference of the Earth interestingly passing over Kanyakumari, and infused with Indian design elements, the scooter embodies a unique blend of modern aesthetics and rich heritage.

Going beyond the mere display of the scooter’s technical capabilities, the historic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari celebrates India’s diversity and vibrancy. It navigates the vast tapestry of the nation’s cultures, terrains, and culinary traditions, each reflecting a symbiotic relationship.





Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Behl, CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, “The Nex Big Thing by Ampere is a revolutionary vehicle, not just about transportation; it is about reimagining mobility for a sustainable future. As it embarks on this epic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the scooter will conquer challenging terrains and connect with the essence of what it means to be Indian – a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity, resilience and community spirit.”





Ampere’s Nex Gen Scooter’s sleek and premium design will be juxtaposed against India’s breathtaking beauty, creating a visual spectacle that embodies the spirit of exploration and innovation. This marks a new chapter in Greaves Cotton’s 164-year rich legacy of engineering excellence and Ampere’s 15 years of EV manufacturing leadership. With a pan-India network and commitment to exceptional service, GEMPL is poised to revolutionise the electric scooter ecosystem with Ampere’s Nex Big Thing. Pre booking of the scooter commences today.

Efficiency and Innovation Redefined

At the heart of Ampere’s Nex Big Thing lies the most efficient computer in an electric scooter, boasting the fastest boot time in its class. The scooter features a lightweight operating system, complemented by the brightest touchscreen, ensuring adaptive, real-time, and no-nonsense performance.

Inspired Design

The Nex Big Thing draws inspiration from the Arctic Tern, a global symbol of mobility, seamlessly blending with Indian traditions. Its design, rooted in heritage, offers a premium and seamless look with no visible nuts or bolts, setting a new standard for 2W aesthetics. Designed in India, from concept to reality, the scooter caters to the next generation of riders, combining modernity with familiarity.

Safety First

Ampere’s Nex Big Thing places a significant emphasis on safety, featuring a 4x stronger exoskeleton to ensure maximum safety at all times. The scooter is equipped with an LFP battery, employing the safest chemistry in its class and boasting best-in-class charging times.

Comfort for All Rides

Whether for city commutes or long journeys, the Nex Big Thing prioritizes rider and pillion comfort. It features the largest seat with a carbon fiber finish, setting a new standard for two-wheeler comfort. The scooter introduces patented technology with a hybrid swing arm and multi-suspension, making it the only scooter with this innovative combination.

Ride Modes and Extensive Network

Ampere’s Nex Big Thing offers four ride modes catering to diverse preferences and riding conditions. Backed by a pan-India network of over 400 dealers, the scooter ensures accessibility and exceptional service for riders nationwide.