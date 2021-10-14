New Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Launch Price Rs 69k – 121 Kms Range

New Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX offers best in class driving speed of 53 km/h and a range at 121 km per charge

Just at the start of the festive season Ampere Electric has launched a new variant to its Magnus lineup. The electric two wheeler market is already at a new high, and continues to grow even higher. India’s leading electric two-wheeler companies like Hero, Okinawa and Ampere are already seeing a 25-30 percent surge in demand, thanks to festive season. Many buyers in the Indian cities are now opting for electric vehicles due to ever escalating fuel prices and greater affordability thanks to several State Government subsidies.

Ampere Vehicles with its two existing e-scooters of Magnus and Zeal has launched the new Ampere Magnus EX e-scooter priced at Rs 68,999. This price, with added state government subsidies, could go down further making it an attractive and lucrative buy for those seeking a cheaper alternative to conventionally powered scooters.

Magnus EX is presented in three colour options of Metallic Red, Graphite Black and Galactic Grey. It gets an extended driving range of 121 kms per charge as per ARAI certification. It comes in with a 3 year warranty that covers aggregates and assurance of after sales support.

Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX – Key Features

Ampere Magnus EX measures 1,920mm in length, 685mm in width and 1,120mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 1,390mm and ground clearance of 147mm. Maximum load capacity stands at 150 kgs. Magnus EX gets a detachable 60V, 38.25Ah Advanced Lithium Battery which can be charged via a 5 amp home/office/plug on the wall charging point.

Its 121 km range per charge offers the rider an economical ride while it highly capable battery offers both increased power and better performance. It also gets best in class driving speed of upto 53 km/h while its 1200 watt motor is among the highest in capacity in its segment. Magnus EX also receives 2 modes of Eco Mode and Power Mode.

On board features include keyless entry, vehicle finder, an anti-theft alarm system, a wide seat for better rider comforts and legroom space of 450mm. This new e-scooter also gets an LED headlamp with chrome accents, large under seat storage and boot light. For pillion safety, the scooter gets large foot rest and grab handles.

Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, “Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings & smart ride every km of the drive.”

Ampere Electric Two Wheeler Plant

Ampere Vehicles is setting up an electric two-wheeler plant in Ranipet in Tamil Nadu. The plant is set to commence production by the end of this year. Current production of electric two wheelers being carried out at Coimbatore will also shift to Ranipet. Production capacities, which currently stand at 60,000 units per annum, are set to touch the 1 lakh unit mark by the end of this year. The company will follow a platform based approach with common components for different models.