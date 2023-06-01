New Ather 450S Launch Price Rs 1.3 Lakh – May 2023 Sales 15,256

New base model in the company’s lineup is Ather 450S with a smaller 3 kWh battery and directly rivals Ola S1 Air

With revised FAME II subsidies in effect starting from today, electric scooter prices are hiked significantly. In Ather’s case, 450X now costs Rs. 1.45 lakh and 450X Pro Pack now costs Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-sh, Karnataka). Ather has come up with a new base variant that will cost Rs. 1.3 lakh (exclusive of state subsidy). This is the much-awaited Ather 450S.

Company announced this for the first time on its website, divulging key details. Prospective customers can register their interest on the official website and bookings will begin from July. Ather didn’t reveal delivery dates as of yet. Let’s take a look.

Ather 450S Launched For Rs. 1.3 Lakh

For starters, Ather 450S will cost exactly what 450X Pro Pack used to cost prior to FAME II Revision. This shows how devastating updated FAME II subsidies are for EV sales and cost. Ather 450S will sit below the previous base 450X and will feature a smaller battery and lesser range along with fewer features. How small of a battery and how small the range?

Battery will be 3 kWh in size, which is good enough for an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km per charge. In comparison, both 450X and 450X Pro Pack get a larger 3.7 kWh battery. Ather is not cutting any corners where performance is concerned. The new base model 450S gets the same 90 km/h top speed as 450X and 450X Pro Pack.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said, “The 450 platform has been immensely successful for us, and we wanted to make it available to a wider set of buyers. The 450S will be our new entry-level variant for those looking to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide. Within the category, the 450S will break new grounds and will offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance”

Why the hike in price?

Indian Government recently revised its FAME II subsidy scheme which cuts down on subsidy money to EV buyers. Earlier, EV buyers could enjoy a subsidy of Rs. 15,000 per kWh along with a maximum cap of 40% of ex-sh price for incentives. Now, that scheme is revised to Rs. 10,000 per kWh and the cap on incentives is brought down to 15% of ex-sh price.

This raises costs associated with EVs and starting from today, June 1st, 2023, all EVs get costlier. This is the reason why Ather 450X now costs Rs. 1.45 lakh and 450X Pro Pack costs Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-sh, Karnataka). Ather 450S launched recently, mainly rivals Ola S1 Air.

Ather Sales May 2023

Ather electric scooter sales stood at 15,256 units in May 2023. This was a 357% YoY growth as compared to May 2022, when they had sold 3,787 units. Sales had also registered growth MoM basis, as April 2023 saw Ather registering sales of 8,182 units.