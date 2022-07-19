New Ather 450X Gen 3 Launch Price Rs 1.55 L – Specs, Range, New Features

While a facelift for Ather was being speculated earlier, it is actually the third-gen 450X that will was launched today

With competition gaining an edge in terms of features and range, it has become important for Ather to upgrade its product offerings. Towards that end, the company has launched an all-new Ather 450X and 450 Plus. Called Gen 3, it replaces the older Gen 2 versions from today onwards. Bookings and test rides also start today, while delivery commences from tomorrow.

The updated New Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter will have more range and several new features. It already has the distinction of being one of the safest electric two-wheelers in the country, owing to its unblemished fire safety record.

New Ather 450X and 450 Plus Gen 3 will have improved competencies against rivals like TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro and Simple One. It can help boost sales, allowing Ather to move up in the list of bestselling electric scooters in the country. In June, Ather was at 5th place, ahead of Bajaj and TVS, while trailing Ola, Hero Electric, Ampere and Okinawa.

Ather 450X Gen 3 Prices

Despite a 25% larger battery, the increase in overall price of the Ather electric scooter is not that significant. Compared to the older Gen 2 Athers, price has been increased by about Rs 5k. Below are prices of new Ather 450X Gen 3 and 450 Plus Gen 3 in some cities across India. In Bangalore, prices of the new Ather electric scooter start from Rs 1.55 lakh, ex-sh (inclusive of FAME II and Ather DOT charger).

2022 Ather 450X new Gen 3 – Bigger Battery

2022 Ather 450X will have a larger capacity lithium-ion battery pack of 3.66kW. In comparison, the current model utilizes a 2.6kW battery pack. This new battery weighs 19 kg. With the larger battery, power output and range have been increased. It will vary based on the ride mode selected by the user.

This results in a certified range of 146 kms and a TrueRange of 105 kms. Ather claims that the new battery has 25% more capacity, and has 20% more life. It will now deliver 105 kms range in ECO mode, 85 kms range in RIDE mode, 75 kms range in SPORT mode and 65 kms range in Warp mode.

New Ather electric scooter gets much better and grippier tyres. These are MRF tyres, which now deliver 22% better grip. This results in better acceleration, cornering and even better braking performance. Ather has also introduced a few new accessories like a new rear view mirror and side-step for pillion. Watch the new Ather 450X Gen 3 launch event in the video below.

New-gen Ather 450X will be getting some new features as well, which will be revealed at the time of launch. The current model has Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, integrated 4G LTE SIM connectivity and a 4.2 inch touchscreen instrument console. Users who may have booked the older model will get delivery of new-gen Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.

As of now, Ather 450X electric scooter users have free access to features like OTA updates, on-road access to customer support, UI updates, navigation and smartphone pairing to instrument console. This approach is likely to change, as Ather switches to a subscription-based model. From next year, all these services will be offered at an annual subscription price of Rs 2,400.