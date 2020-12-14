New Audi A4 Facelift Production Starts In India – Launch Early 2021

New Audi A4 facelift had made global debut back in May 2019 – India launch got delayed due to BS6 / corona virus

The Audi A4 facelift, which made its global debut in May 2019, has entered production at the SAVWIPL plant (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Plant Limited) at Aurangabad, ahead of its official launch in India in early 2021. Launch in India was supposed to happen at around the recently concluded festive season but was delayed due to the introduction of new BS6 emission standards followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To come in as a CKD, the Audi A4 facelift with a mid life upgrade gets new features and technology while it also receives a new mild hybrid powertrain. On the design front, the new A4 sedan borrows inspiration from the A1 hatchback.

It gets new LED headlamp units from its base variant, while the top of the line variant gets Audi’s Matrix LED technology with automatic high beam. With an enhanced sporty stance as compared to its earlier counterpart, the new A4 also receives a broader front grille.

Styling and Features

Distinctive styling elements can be see across all variants of the A4 be it the Allroad Quattro, S4 and S. India will only get the regular A4 sedan as of now. The front and rear bumpers get a cleaner look and while the S variants sit on 19 inch wheels, the other variants get 17 or 18 inch wheels.

In-cabin updates include the Audi’s MMI infotainment system, 10.1 inch touchscreen with head up display and 12.3 inch digital driver information display. Electrically folding mirrors, multi function steering wheel for base variants and auto folding mirrors and multiple driver assistance system for the higher trims are also a part of the updates. Audi is also offering the A4 in Europe with Connect and Connect Plus packages but not expected on the model sold in India.

Engine Specs

The new Audi A4 in Europe receives 6 engine options out of which three are 2.0 liter TFSI petrol engines with 12V mild hybrid system with power figures between 147 hp to 240 hp. It also gets powered by 2 diesel engines. The 2.0 liter engine offers 188 hp while the 3.0 liter engine makes 340 hp power. The engines on the entry level variants get mated to 6 speed manual transmission while other trims receive 7 or 8 gearbox options as standard.

In India, it will only get the petrol engine option. This will most likely be the 2.0 liter unit, which was recently launched with the Q2 SUV. This engine is rated to deliver 188 bhp and 320 Nm.

Official details regarding engine, trims, variants, features as well as price of the new A4 for India will be revealed at the time of launch. Once launched, it will compete with the Mercedes C Class, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE.