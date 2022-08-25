New Bajaj CT125X Launch Price Rs 71k – Rs 5k More Than CT110X

Although Bajaj has 125cc Pulsar, a dedicated 125cc commuter will have better capabilities against rivals like Hero Super Splendor and Honda CB Shine

Earlier, Bajaj used to have 125cc commuters such as Discover 125 and XCD125. However, these were discontinued due to stricter emission norms. Bajaj does sell Discover in international markets, but it’s not available here. While Bajaj has done well to trim its portfolio, somehow the 125cc commuter segment was given a miss.

With 125cc commuter bikes registering strong growth, Bajaj is looking to make a re-entry into this space. The company’s newest commuter is CT125X, which has now been launched. It has also started arriving at dealerships.

While it stays focused on utility, Bajaj CT125X also packs in some sporty, premium features. An optimal blend of utility and aesthetics ensures a unique profile and allows improved competencies against rivals.

Bajaj CT125X features

Core design philosophy for CT125X is quite the same as used for CT 110X. Several of the features are common across both bikes. It includes the round headlamp, metal guards on the headlamp and fork gaiters for a sportier look and feel, V-shaped DRL, compact visor, rubber tank pads for extra comfort, large belly pan for engine protection and strong side crash guard with rubber grips.

In terms of utility, the bike has a dedicated rack at the rear. The flat seat design seems comfy and could also double up as a platform to carry some extra load. Another utility comes in the form of a USB charging port, which is located in the cockpit area. A cover has been provided for the USB port, which should keep it safe from dust, water and humidity.

The bike has been equipped with a conventional dual dial analogue instrument console. It has a halogen headlamp, turn signals and tail lamp. Suspension system comprises standard telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. While drum brakes will be standard, there could be variants with front disc and rear drum combo.

Bajaj CT125X performance

In domestic market, Bajaj currently has only Pulsar in 125cc segment. Its commuter range has Platina 100cc and 110cc and CT110X. Engine used for Bajaj CT125X is the same as that of Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The 124.4cc, twin spark motor generates 11.8 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Like earlier commuters from Bajaj, CT125X is among the most affordable in its segment. The bike seems to have potential and could emerge as a formidable rival in this space. It is priced from Rs 71,354, ex-sh Delhi. This is about Rs 5k more than its 110cc sibling CT110X. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact CT125X has in this space, in relation to other 125cc commuters such as Honda Shine, Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor and Honda SP 125.