New Bajaj Motorcycle Launch 22nd Nov – Is It Pulsar 150cc ?

With multiple trademarks filed in recent past, Bajaj has been able to keep the guessing game on about its new bike

Last year, Bajaj had achieved a new milestone when it launched the biggest Pulsar ever, N250 and F250. Apart from being the most powerful Pulsar, the 250 twins also received a new engine and platform, along with other changes. The updates are planned to be introduced with all Pulsar motorcycles, something already evident with N160 that was launched earlier this year in June.

It is likely that Bajaj will focus first on upgrading its bestsellers. In that case, there’s a strong possibility of N150 being launched soon. Test mules of N150 have been spotted multiple times in recent months, indicating towards its possible launch. However, going by the number of new trademarks filed by the company, it’s hard to reach a definitive conclusion. Some of the new trademarks filed by Bajaj include Twinner, Pulsar Elan, Pulsar Eleganz and Darkstar.

Bajaj-KTM upcoming bike

In future, Bajaj will be launching multiple new bikes via its partnership with KTM and Triumph. One of the most awaited is a premium electric motorcycle being developed in collaboration with KTM. EVs will start to dominate the automobile sector around 2030-35, which presents significant opportunities for OEMs. Even now, EVs are registering strong growth month after month.

As Bajaj-KTM electric motorcycle is being developed from scratch, it will take a couple of years to reach production stage. Bajaj is also expected to launch affordable electric bikes in the future. A dedicated facility for EVs is already operational, where Chetak is currently being manufactured. Upcoming KTM and Husqvarna electric bikes will also be manufactured at this facility. Some EV-like trademark names filed by Bajaj include Dynamo, Tecnica and Technik.

Bajaj-Triumph bike

Bajaj-Triumph partnership will spawn new single-cylinder motorcycles in the range of 250cc and 350-450cc. One of these, a roadster, was spotted earlier this year. The roadster could be equipped with a 350cc motor, in which case, it will primarily rival Royal Enfield Meteor 350. A scrambler version is expected to be launched at a later date, which will rival Hunter 350 and Yezdi Scrambler.

Triumph’s entry-level roadster has a magnetic profile and has potential to emerge as a strong rival to Royal Enfield bikes. Some key features include all-LED lights, USD front forks, sculpted fuel tank with chrome filler cap, alloy wheels and upswept exhaust. Design inspiration appears to be a mix of Bonneville range and Trident 660.

Triumph’s new sub-500cc motorcycle will have to be launched at a competitive price point if it is to challenge market leader Royal Enfield. In case of Bajaj, the company has purchased rights to Vincent Motorcycles. This brand could be used to launch new motorcycles rivalling Royal Enfield.

Bajaj can also launch Twinner in future, which could be a twin-cylinder motorcycle. It could come via Bajaj-Triumph collaboration or through KTM. A 490cc parallel-twin motor will be powering KTM’s new 490cc range that will have 490 Adventure, 490 Duke, RC490, and 490 Supermoto/Enduro. The 490cc motor is being developed jointly by Bajaj and KTM. It is possible that Bajaj could use this platform to launch its Pulsar 500cc Twinner bike.