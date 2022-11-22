New Bajaj Pulsar 150cc Launch Price Rs 1.17 L – 10 Kg Lighter, 5 Colours

Pulsar 150 used to be the least expensive of the Pulsar range, but that spot is now taken by Pulsar 125

Pulsar is the most successful range of motorcycles that ever rolled out of Bajaj plant. We say this because a lot of motorcycles have come and gone but only a few have stuck till now. Pulsar is among the brands that stuck while Discover and XCD series didn’t. One look at the sales charts, you can immediately say that Pulsar series far outsell both Apache series by TVS and FZ series by Yamaha.

Being “The Fastest Indian”, Pulsar series has immense popularity and a cult following in the country and also in various global markets. A Pulsar 125 might oversell a Pulsar 150 today. But Pulsar 150 is the king of Pulsars if taken into account its role in establishing the brand since its inception. So, Bajaj has updated this legend to compete with rivals for MY2022. Let’s take a look.

2022 Pulsar 150 – New Design & Looks

Bajaj has completely overhauled the design of the Pulsar 150 in this update. The new design language makes the Pulsar P150 sportier, sharper and lighter. It has a new aerodynamic 3D front that embodies sculptural purity and sports a dynamic interplay of metalised, dual colours. The single-disc variant allows a more upright stance, while the twin-disc variant has a sportier stance and comes with a split seat.

A dynamic tank profile is contrasted with a thin waistline that extends to a contoured seat profile. Along with a 790mm seat height, the proportions are made for rider comfort. With a new mono-shock rear suspension, and an underbelly exhaust positioned near the bike’s centre of gravity, the design ensures better balance and handling – making it one of the most manoeuvrable bikes in its class.

Along with these significant upgrades, there is a 10-kg reduction in weight (for the twin-disc variant), which means an 11% increase in the power-to-weight ratio, thus enhancing the sporty creds of the bike even further.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150cc Specs

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149.68cc engine, which gives best-in-class power and instantaneous throttle response. It delivers a peak power of 14.5 Ps @ 8500 RPM and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Most importantly, 90% of the torque is available across the usable RPM range, allowing the motorcycle to deliver the signature ‘Pulsar rush’ and be the first off the block in every situation. Add to that a superior gear shift and a damper for better NVH management, and you have the most refined Pulsar 150 to date that glides through the city streets with consummate ease.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Two decades ago, Pulsar 150 created the genre of sports sporty street motorcycling. With the launch of the all-new Pulsar P150, we have again raised the performance bar! The P150s are a great addition to the new Pulsar platform, which has already seen the launch of the 250s and the dual-channel-ABS-fitted N160. Engineering and design excellence combined with an intimate knowledge of the customer have shaped the Pulsar P150, which is sure to delight its vast customer base!”

The Pulsar P150 is attractively priced at Rs 1,19,757 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 1,19,565 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for twin-disc variant and Rs 1,16,755 (ex-showroom New Delhi) and Rs 1,16,563 (ex-showroom Kolkata) for single-disc variant. It will be available in 5 colours for both variants – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White. The motorcycle was launched in Kolkata today and will be rolled out all over the country in the coming weeks.

BAJAJ PULSAR P150 SPECIFICATIONS

Displacement – 149.68 cc

Max Power – 10.66 kW (14.5 PS) @ 8500 rpm

Max Torque – 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm

Transmission – Constant mesh 5 speed

FUEL TANK – 14 L

TYRES Front

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc – 90/90-17

Pulsar 150 Single Disc – 80/100-17

TYRES Rear

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc – 110/80-17

Pulsar 150 Single Disc – 100/90-17

SUSPENSION Front – Telescopic (31 mm)

SUSPENSION Rear – Monoshock

BRAKES Front – 260 mm Disc, Single Channel ABS

BRAKES Rear – Pulsar 150 Twin Disc 230 mm Disc

BRAKES Rear – Pulsar 150 Single Disc 130 mm Drum

Wheelbase – 1352 mm

Seat Height – 790 mm

Ground clearance – 165 mm

Kerb Weight – 140 kg

Seat Type – Pulsar 150 Twin Disc – Split

Seat Type – Pulsar 150 Single Disc – Single Continuous

Handlebar Pulsar 150 Twin Disc – Clip-On

Handlebar Pulsar 150 Single Disc – Single Tubular

Console Features – Gear indicator, Clock, Distance-to-empty indicator

Headlamp – Bi-functional LED projector headlamp with LED pilot lamp

Tail Lamp – LED Tail lamp with Glitter pattern

Mobile Charger- USB connectivity