New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Exhaust Note

All new Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with revised styling, more refinement and features

After multiple spy shots and a couple of teasers released on the internet by the company, Bajaj has launched the new Pulsar N160 in the market. With prices starting Rs 1,22,854 (ex-showroom), the new naked street fighter is almost Rs 5,000 pricier than Pulsar NS 160 which is deemed as its spiritual predecessor.

As of now, Bajaj hasn’t confirmed the fate of Pulsar NS160 but in all probability, the Chakan-based manufacturer will be pulling the plug on the model. Keeping two motorcycles with the same brand name in the same category with a similar engine configuration doesn’t make sense.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Walkaround

Official bookings for the new Pulsar N160 are now open. Bajaj is offering Pulsar N160 in two variants- single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS, the latter being priced at Rs 1,27,853 (ex-showroom). This bike is based on a new tubular frame which is different from the one currently underpinning the Pulsar NS 160.

In terms of design, Pulsar N160 is starkly similar to the flagship N250 with common highlights like a single-pod LED headlamp with eyebrow-shaped twin LED DRLs. Other prominent visual highlights include extended tank shrouds, a raised tail section, split-style seats, split grab rails, a rear tyre hugger and an X-shaped LED tail lamp. Even alloy wheels and box-section swingarm appear to be borrowed from its quarter-litre sibling. Below is a detailed first look walkaround video of New Pulsar N160, credited to SouRik Motoworld.

Bajaj is offering a total of four colour options with Pulsar N160. The single-channel variant is being offered in three paint schemes including Caribbean Blue, Racing Red and Techno Grey. The dual-channel variant is solely being offered in Brooklyn Black shade. The bike weighs a hefty 154 kilos (dual-channel variant) and gets a seat height of 795mm.

In terms of features, it gets all-LED lighting, USB connectivity and a digital instrument cluster with readouts for Gear indicator, Clock, Fuel economy and Range indicator. The bike gets a fuel tank capacity worth 14 litres.

Hardware, Engine Specs

Cycle parts of the new Pulsar N160 comprise a suspension setup consisting of 37mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock with Nitrox at rear. Braking duties are carried out by a 300mm disc at front and a 230mm rotor at rear aided by an optional dual-channel ABS. The naked streetfighter rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 100/80 and 130/70 tubeless rubbers at front and rear respectively.

New Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache 160 – Specs, Features pic.twitter.com/XgTlRpbegF — RushLane (@rushlane) June 26, 2022

Powering Pulsar N160 is an all-new 164.82cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, Oil cooled engine that pushes out 16 PS of power at 8750rpm and a peak torque of 14.65 Nm at 6750rpm. This unit is paired with a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox. It will directly lock horns with TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.