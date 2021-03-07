New BattRE Electric Scooter Plant To Help Double Production

BattRE currently has dealerships in cities such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and UP

The advent of new technologies in the electric vehicle (EV) segment has given birth to new EV startups looking to change the mould of Indian automotive industry. Several small startups especially in the two-wheeler EV segment have come up in the country in recent years knowing that future mobility highly depends on electrical energy.

Small-scale startups have further been encouraged by several benefits provided under the Central EV policy and various state EV policies which facilitate manufacturers to upscale their operations and help them reach a wider consumer base. Similar is the case with Jaipur-based EV startup BattRE.

New Factory

The company will soon start operations at its new manufacturing facility in Jaipur through which it expects to double the rate of its production. The current facility in Jaipur has a production capacity of 1,000 units per month.

This new facility is expected to commence operations from June this year which would help the brand’s upcoming flurry of new electric motorcycle launches. The startup was built with the vision of providing sustainable mobility for short-distance commutes especially for daily travellers.

It harps on its specialisation of building futuristic, minimal and confident commutes for urban environments and backed by internet and GPS connectivity. The company is the first to manufacture the country’s first LFP powered electric scooter with up to 42ah capacity and 110 km of single-charge and is capable of 2000 recharge cycles.

First launched in June 2019, the brand now boasts of more than 120 dealerships and over 100 charging stations across the country. It currently retails fourBatt:RE ONE; Batt:Re LO:EV; Batt:RE IOT; Batt:RE gps:ie and Batt:RE E-Cycles. e-scooters and one electric bicycle model namely. On the occasion of this development, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE, said that the brand envisions building more efficient and powerful vehicles going forward.

BattRE: IOT and GpSie

BattRE’s flagship offering is its top of the line e-scooter offering IOT which is the manufacturer’s first internet-connected scooter. It was launched in January last year and is retailed at a price of Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is offered with features such as navigation assist, voice-enabled app, ride statistics, SOS alerts, anti-theft alarm and lock, call alerts, ride pattern-based AI suggestions and more.

This was followed by BattRE GPSie which is a little lighter than IOT and priced at Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). Like IOT, it also receives a bunch of connected features with App-based user interface. It gets an embedded sim card which is accessible through a smartphone app. The scooter draws its power from 250 watt BLDC hub motor which is paired to a 48V 24 Ah lithium-ion battery pack weighing just 12 kg. It offers a single-charge range of 65 km and can clock a top speed of only 25 kmph.