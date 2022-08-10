New Baxy CNG Rickshaw, Cargo 3W Launch Price Rs 2.7 L – 32 Km Mileage

Baxy 396cc CNG Three-Wheeler Range, in cargo and passenger segments, offers 32Km/Kg mileage

Gurugram based Baxy Mobility has strengthened their position in the alternate fuel segment space with two new CNG variants being added to their extensive commercial vehicle lineup. Called Super King Cargo and Express Passenger, these models are priced from Rs 2.7-3 lakh. They are BS6 compliant and offer a range of 32 km/kg.

It may be seen that electric and CNG three wheeler offerings are gaining in importance. Sales are increasing significantly on a YoY basis and another recent addition to this segment is the Mahindra Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants.

Baxy Mobility has a wide range of cargo and passenger three wheelers in their portfolio across diesel, EV and CNG fuel options. Each of the company’s products boast of advanced technologies, offer high performance and comply with all government norms and standards. The company is particularly famous for its Diesel Mechanical Engines ‘M-TEC Engines’, marketed under the brand name Continental Engines.

Baxy Super King Cargo

Baxy Super King Cargo CNG carrier comes in with the largest cargo area in its segment, measuring 6.5 feet. It is this added space that offers larger load carrying capacities. The vehicle itself ensures higher performance and reliability across various terrains while its mileage at 32 km/kg relates to higher profit margins.

Payload is pegged at 475 kgs with GVW at 990 kgs. The cargo carrier is capable of tackling gradeability of 18 percent with a 2.8 meter turning radius. It rides on a 2,420mm wheelbase and can accelerate to speeds of 65 km/h. This three wheeler sports handle bar steering with 4 forward and 1 reverse gearbox.

Engine specs include Baxy M-Tec G400 WG VI Bi Fuel CNG engine offering 8.71 hp power at 3,400 rpm and 22 Nm torque at 2,000 – 2,400 rpm. Available in both single cylinder (40 liters) and double cylinder (30+30 liters) options, the engine is mated to a 4 speed gearbox with hydraulic drum brakes.

New Baxy CNG Rickshaw

This driver + 3 passenger auto rickshaw commands a 450 kg payload and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin. It is ergonomic in its design and capable of taking on challenging road conditions. Baxy Express gets a 1,910 mm long wheelbase while height is at 1,780mm and ground clearance at 175mm. Like its Cargo counterpart, it also gets an 18 degree gradeability. Fuel tank is of 9 liter capacity.

Engine specifications include Baxy M-Tec G400 WG VI Bi Fuel CNG engine which offers 5.52 hp power at 3,600 rpm and 23.6 Nm torque at 2,000-2,400 rpm. Mileage is at 32-34 km/kg, thus making it a highly fuel efficient auto rickshaw. It gets hydraulic drum brakes and an efficient suspension system. It is priced at Rs 2.90 lakh and comes in with a 4 year warranty.

Boasting of a host of exterior colour options, the interiors sport added legroom while the auto rickshaw comes in with safety doors while it also gains a stylish dashboard and music system. Super King Cargo and Express Passenger are manufactured at the company plant in Roorkee and are on sale via the company’s 75 dealerships across India.