New Benelli 250cc Motorcycle Debuts – Rivals Yamaha R25, CBR250RR

In Asian markets, Tornado 252R will take on Honda CBR 250RR, Yamaha R25 and Kawasaki Ninja 250

Ever since the Italian manufacturer was acquired by China-based Qianjiang Motor Group, the company has been following an aggressive product strategy. A number of new models have been launched over the years to challenge the might of Japanese manufacturers such as Yamaha, Honda and Kawasaki. The latest offering is Tornado 252R, which comes across as an absolute stunner.

Benelli Tornado 252R design and features

With its brawny profile, Benelli Tornado 252R has what it takes to be defined as an apex predator. Its low nose and elevated tail create the impression of a crouched beast focused on its prey. At the front, Tornado 252R has oval-shaped headlamp, flanked by sleek DRLs. Visor used is a pretty large unit, almost reaching the height of rear tail section. This should be able to provide good wind protection.

Other key features include sculpted fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split seats, USD front forks, spear-shaped LED turn signals, engine protector, upswept exhaust with chrome heat shield, sporty alloy wheels and edgy tail lamp. The track-ready bike has an aggressive riding stance with rear-set footpegs. It gets a LCD speedometer.

Another key highlight of Benelli Tornado 252R is its sprightly colour options. The ones that stand out include black, red, blue and green colour options. As per the theme, these shades primarily cover the front cowl, fuel tank and tail section. This has ensured an exciting contrast against the blacked out components and silver-toned side fairing. The bike also uses graphics for a sportier look and feel.

In tech department, Benelli Tornado 252R has been equipped with USB charging port. Smartphone connectivity is also likely to be available with the bike.

Benelli Tornado 252R engine and specs

Powering the bike is a 249cc, DOHC, parallel-twin, 8-valve motor. It is capable of generating 25.7 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 24.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. One would have expected higher output numbers with the twin-cylinder motor, but that’s not the case with Benelli 252R.

Even bikes with single-cylinder engine such as Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 deliver comparable numbers of 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm. It appears that the bike is focused more on visual appear, practical power delivery and sweet-sounding exhaust note. Another factor that can affect performance is the bike’s weight (177 kg). This can impact acceleration and top speed.

It is unlikely that Benelli Tornado 252R will be launched in India. In China, the bike comes with a price tag of 25,800 Yuan. This is close to INR 2.95 lakh. For the Indian market, Benelli is likely to choose 302R. It will take on rivals such as KTM RC 390. Benelli India current portfolio starts with Imperiale 400. Other bikes are in 500cc category such as Leoncino, 502C, TRK 502 and TRK 502X.