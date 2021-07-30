New BGauss Electric Two Wheelers Launch In 2021 – Made In India

With these two upcoming electric two wheelers, RR Global owned BGauss company portfolio will consist of four products

As demand for electric two wheelers increase, automakers are keen to introduce new and improved products into this segment. It may be noted that such is the growing demand for electric two wheelers that more electric two-wheelers were sold in first half of 2021 than in all of 2020. Total electric two wheeler sales stood at 29,288 units in the first 6 months of 2021 as against 25,598 units sold last year.

It has just been announced that BGauss, Electric Vehicle Arm of RR Global, will be introducing two new electric two wheelers in India by Q4 2021. Ahead of official launch, the company has strengthened its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune.

100% Made In India

The company has also stated that these two scooters will be 100 percent Made-in-India products. Not only that, these have been completely designed in India and developed in-house from the ground up. Special attention has been paid to design and safety, performance and efficiency of the upcoming electric vehicles designed by the BGauss team. Both the EVs have been developed to aid faster adoption of electric two wheelers in India.

These soon to be launched e-scooters from BGauss will be added to the company’s current lineup consists of two models both of which were launched in October 2020. It is growing demand for these to existing models that has spurred the company to introduce two new zero-emission and eco-friendly offerings.

BGauss Electric Scooters

The company’s current models – B8 and A2 scooters cater to the high speed and low speed e-scooter space respectively. The flagship BGauss B8 is offered in three variants of Lead Acid (Rs 62,999), Lithium ion (Rs 82,999) and LI Tech (Rs 88,999). BGauss A2 scooter is available in two models of Lead Acid (Rs 52,449) and Lithium ion (Rs 67,999).

B8 receives its power via a 1.9 kW motor with 94.6 Nm of peak torque to offer a top speed of 50 km/h and range of 70 kms. BGauss A2 on the other hand offers a range of 75 kms and top speed of 25 km/h. Both scooters are available with a choice between a lead-acid battery and a lithium-ion battery.

Along with enhancing its product portfolio, BGauss is intent on expanding its dealership networks across the country and specifically in all Tier-I and Tier-II cities. The company targets a network 35 showrooms to be added to its current count of 13 dealerships by the end of this year. Plans are also afoot to expand to over 100 showrooms by March 2022.

As per the upcoming electric two wheelers, not much is known. These could be mopeds or scooters or motorcycles. These could also be for B2B usage, as load carriers. No prices of the upcoming EVs have been announced but they promise to be highly affordable and yet of premium appeal so as to cater to demands of buyers in India.