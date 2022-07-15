New BMW G310RR Launch Price Rs 2.85 L – Rs 20k More Than Apache 310

BMW India launched their 3rd motorcycle based on their 310cc platform built in association with TVS

After G310R and G310GS, BMW has expanded is entry-level portfolio to include fully-faired G310RR. It can be a good option for folks looking for track experience along with premium brand value associated with BMW nameplate. As of now, BMW’s fully-faired portfolio in India includes M1000RR and S1000RR. G310RR will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390 and ofcourse TVS Apache 310.

Bookings for BMW G310RR are currently open. It can be done online or at any of the authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships. To reduce ownership cost burden, BMW is providing easy finance options. These finance plans are being offered by BMW India Financial Services. There are three finance options, Standard, Balloon and Bullet, each with their own unique benefits and advantages. Users can choose as per their requirement. Loan tenure of up to 84 months is available for BMW G310RR. Monthly EMI plans start at Rs 3,999.

BMW G310RR Prices

Two variants are on offer. BMW G310RR prices start from Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-sh. This is Rs 20k more than TVS Apache 310, which is priced from Rs 2.65 L. There is a BMW G310RR Style Sport variant on offer as well, which is priced from Rs 2.99 L. All prices are ex-sh. Two colours are on offer – White and Black.

All-new BMW G310RR has dominating street presence with dual headlamps, front cowl mounted compact rear view mirrors and decent-sized windscreen. The bike has low-set, pulled-back handlebar, one of the key elements that highlight its racing attitude. Other key features include chiselled fuel tank, split-seat design, elevated tail section and upswept exhaust.

Panels used as side fairing appear similar to the ones used with Apache RR310. Much of the side section below the fuel tank is covered including the engine assembly. Mid-section of the bike has exposed frame, which helps achieve a rugged look and feel. Just like other BMW 300cc bikes, G310RR gets USD forks at front in golden finish.

Other key features for all-new BMW G310RR include a 5-inch FTF instrument console with BMW Motorrad branding elements. It has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to pair it with their smartphone. Once connected, users can access features like call alerts, message notifications and turn-by-turn navigation. Other details like top speed, fuel economy and distance covered can also be accessed. BMW G310RR has track-oriented ride ergonomics, as evident with the slightly rear-set footpegs. However, the bike can also work for city needs. It should suffice for some high speed fun on the highways.

BMW G310RR specs

G310RR has USD forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. It has 300 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively, integrated with dual-channel ABS. The bike has ByBre brake callipers for improved braking.

Powering BMW G310RR will be the 312.2 cc liquid cooled, reverse inclined motor that does duty on Apache RR310. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and has assist & slipper clutch. It generates max power of 34 PS and peak torque of 27.3 Nm. This is available with Sport and Track mode. When Rain and Urban mode is engaged, power and torque output is limited to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm.