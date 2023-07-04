New Car Fails To Start On Delivery Day – Water In Petrol Tank

One of the most disheartening things is when a time of celebrations is completely ruined due to someone else’s mistake

Taking delivery of your favourite car is a moment to celebrate and cherish. Most people spend a lot of time researching before finalizing a particular model. There’s also the waiting period that tests one’s patience.

Finally, on the delivery day, there’s a lot of excitement and expectations. But imagine if the car just won’t start on the delivery day. That’s exactly what Mohit Dhawan had to face, when he had gone to take delivery of his Tata Altroz car from RSA Motors Dynamic Motors LLP in Zirakpur.

Altroz delivery – Water in petrol tank

With hundreds of parts, cars have potential to run into problems. However, a car not starting on the delivery day is a big surprise. Even more so, if the problem cannot be resolved in a prompt manner. There are various reasons why a car won’t start. It could be a faulty or drained battery, electrical or wiring problems, alternator problems, issues with the spark plug, clogged fuel filter, etc.

However, in this case, the owner says that water is mixed in the petrol tank. This was revealed after the owner enquired about the reason for the car not starting. Water in fuel tank is another big surprise, as such things are not common. Fuel tank lid is tightly sealed and unlikely to allow any water or moisture to enter inside. Unless, someone forgot to close the lid or it was not done properly.

Water in fuel tank can also come from the fuel pump station. A similar case was recorded in 2021, when Mahindra had to recall around 600 diesel SUVs due to suspected exposure to contaminated fuel. The affected units included Thar, Bolero, Scorpio and XUV300. The exact nature of contamination was not revealed, but there was a risk of premature wear and tear.

Potential damage to car’s engine and other parts

Apart from the car not starting, water in fuel tank can also potentially damage the car’s engine and other parts. It is not certain how much water has entered the fuel tank in this case. As the car simply refuses to start, there could be a significant amount of water.

It is likely that the fuel tank will need to be emptied entirely to resolve the issue. And to ensure that the car does not face any further damage to its components. It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation in this case to understand how the water entered the fuel tank.