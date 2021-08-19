New CFMoto 250cc Motorcycle Launch Soon As 250SR-R

CFMoto is also working towards developing a dedicated lineup of electric two-wheelers which will be retailed under its newly formed sub-brand Zeeho

CFMoto will soon introduce a sportier iteration of its 250cc sports bike 250SR which made its global debut last year. The new motorcycle is called 250SR-R and its existence has been revealed through a type-approval document in China. Reports also indicate that there will also be a sportier derivative of 300SR named 300SR-R.

The 300SR-R will make its debut following the official unveiling of its quarter-litre counterpart. The Chinese bikemaker has maintained the tradition of adding an extra suffix of ‘R’ for the more enthralling iteration of the sports bike. That said, both motorcycles get the same power source churning out the same output.

Changes in Specs

Powering 250SR-R is a 249.2cc single-cylinder engine that cranks out an identical 29 bhp as offered in 250SR. However, performance is better in comparison, thanks to a reduction in the bike’s kerb weight.

While the latter weighs 165kg, 250SR-R tips the weighing scales at 157kg which is a significant drop of 8 kilos. This also results in a sizable improvement in power to weight ratio.

Reduction in weight has been achieved by adoption of some lightweight materials in elements like bodywork. The most notable update has been made to the bike’s hardware which gets a single-sided swingarm instead of a double-sided swingarm as offered in 250SR. To complement the swingarm are the front USD golden-coloured forks which is another cosmetic enhancement over the standard model.

Other possible updates

The changes in hardware on 250SR-R indicate that there could be more updates in its internals in comparison to 250SR. Another notable cosmetic upgrade includes the addition of a large pair of winglets on the sides of the fairing. They are either made of carbon fibre or wrapped in a carbon-effect finish to give the motorcycle a more premium appeal.

Although an increase in downforce or reduction of weight at front end seems immaterial since it has less than 30 bhp on tap and a top speed of around 130kmph. As far as styling goes, 250SR-R is expected to retain its sporty and futuristic aesthetic with subtle variations. Like most models from CFMoto, the upcoming 250SR-R and 300SR-R have been designed by KISKA designs, the same folks who have created designs for all KTM models.

250SR is not available in India as of now, but future possibilities cannot be denied completely. The Chinese bikemaker currently retails models such as 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT in the Indian market. Expect more details about the upcoming sports bike in the next few days.

SOURCE