New Creta Boost – Hyundai Records Highest Ever Sales In Jan 2024

Hyundai sales zoomed by 13.99 percent YoY in January 2024 allowing the company to achieve its highest ever monthly sales

Korean auto major Hyundai Motor India has seen outstanding sales growth in January 2024 opening the New Year on a promising note. The company announced total sales (domestic + exports) of 67,615 units in January 2024 relating to an 8.57 percent growth from 62,276 units sold in January 2023.

Hyundai’s Highest Ever Monthly Sales in January 2024

It was a record month for Hyundai Motor India, sales which escalated to 57,115 units, up 13.99 percent over 50,106 units sold in January 2023. It was also a 33.60 percent MoM growth from 42,750 units sold in December 2023. This record sales comes as a result of the new Creta launch which took place earlier last month.

Taking into account a break up of both domestic sales and exports in the past month, domestic sales stood at 57,115 units relating to a YoY growth and highest ever monthly sales. However, exports dipped by 13.72 percent to 10,500 units in January 2024, down from 12,170 units exported in January 2023. Exports also fell MoM as there had been 13,700 units exported in December 2023.

New Hyundai Creta Brings in Rich Rewards

The newly launched Hyundai Creta has seen outstanding demand in India. Bookings have neared the 50,000 unit mark within a month of opening order books. The new Hyundai Creta, positioned on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ exudes a bolder stance and shows off more premium interiors over its earlier counterpart.

It also comes in with added technology, improved safety with a suite of both advanced active and passive safety features and an extensive engine lineup. Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate and commands a share of 31 percent in this space.

More recently, the company has filed a patent for the Creta N Line while spy shots of the model on test have shown off its features. Hyundai also plans launch of the Creta EV sometime later this year. It will share its designs with the Ioniq 5 and Palisade and promises a range of over 450 kms via its 45 kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem.

The company’s current lineup includes a total of 13 car models across segments, among which are Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 electric SUV.