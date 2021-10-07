New Electric Motorcycle With Yamaha RX100 Inspired Styling – Debuts

Swedish electric bikemaker RGNT has launched an updated RGNT No.1 Classic with a set of critical updates

RGNT, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer from Sweden, has launched an updated retro electric motorcycle in Europe. Called ‘RGNT No.1 Classic’ in its previous iteration, this retro-style modern classic has been upgraded to 1.5 in its nomenclature. It has been priced at 12,495 Euros which is equivalent to INR 10.79 lakh.

Even for a battery-powered two-wheeler, the bike commands a huge premium in terms of pricing. This is because the entire motorcycle is hand-built at its production facility in Kungsbacka, Sweden. Originally launched in 2020, the motorcycle has already been running in the markets of Europe and the USA.

Similar Design

The No.1 Classic looks like a pure retro motorcycle back from the 20th century but with modern amenities and an emission-free powertrain. In the latest iteration, the electric bike receives a few mechanical upgrades over the outgoing model but retains its signature retro styling. This comprises a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece bench seat and classic spoke wheels.

In a way, it reminds us of a very popular retro motorcycle in India- Yamaha RX100. However, it packs some modern amenities in its armoury which include a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster that is enabled with GPS-based navigation. The system receives a new Bike Control Unit (BCU) which enables over-the-air (OTA) updates. It also gets full LED illumination.

Specifications

Underneath the skin, the motorcycle undergoes some crucial updates. For starters, it is powered by a new 9 kW electric motor with a peak power output of 11 kW (14.7 bhp). The new motor uses higher-quality windings in order to reduce heat by as much as 30 percent which allows the motor to run more efficiently and ensures less battery energy wastage due to heat dissipation.

The electric motor derives its energy from a 7.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers a range of 110 kms on highway and 160 kms in city on a single charge. The bike can reach a top speed of 125 kmph.

Not only the bike’s powertrain but also its riding dynamics have been updated. For instance, the front telescopic forks have been updated for better reliability and shock-absorbing characteristics.

Braking hardware now consists of rotors from Galfer and calipers from J.Juan. It is complemented by a Combined Braking System (CBS) for added safety. RGNT also offers a scrambler version of the same motorcycle with slightly different attire. Chances of this motorcycle reaching Indian shores are very slim.