New Electric Scooter AMO Jaunty Plus Launch Price 1.10 L

AMO Jaunty Plus will take on the likes of premium electric scooters like Ola S1, Ather 450X and Simple One

AMO Electric has launched a new electric scooter in India called Jaunty Plus. Priced at Rs 1,10,460 (ex-showroom), the e-scooter is slated to go on sale from February 15, 2022 onwards. The Noida-based EV manufacturer currently has 140 showrooms across the country from where the new Jaunty Plus will be retailed.

Jaunty Plus is based on the Jaunty electric scooter from the company but offers more range and features than the latter. It is being offered with a three-year warranty and will be available in five dual-tone colour schemes including red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black.

AMO Jaunty Plus: Design

Starting with its design, Jaunty Plus receives a conventional scooter design. It gets a headlamp cluster mounted on the front apron whereas the handlebar features an integrated LED cluster comprising turn indicators and DRLs.

The dual-tone paint schemes lend a hint of sportiness to the scooter’s appearance. With a flat single-piece seat and a large footboard, Jaunty Plus appears to be a very practical offering.

Powertrain, Hardware Details

Powering Jaunty Plus is a 60 V/40 Ah lithium-ion battery that delivers energy to a brushless DC motor. This powertrain returns a range of 120 km on a single charge. AMO has confirmed that it will be offering buyers an option of a fixed and a portable battery pack. However, the company hasn’t revealed performance figures of the new electric scooter yet.

Customers will be offered a fast charger that can juice up the battery pack fully within four hours. Speaking of hardware, the suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The electric scooter rides on 10-inch alloy wheels while braking duties are handled by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear.

Features on offer

As for equipment, Jaunty Plus has been well-equipped with modern features including a side stand sensor, a USB charging port, central locking, a digital instrument console, DRL Lights and an engine kill switch. As far as safety goes, AMO has offered the scooter with features like an electronically assisted braking system (E-ABS), anti-theft alarm, side stand sensor and cruise control.

Commenting on the launch of Jaunty Plus, Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, AMO Electric Bikes said, “We are delighted to introduce our technically advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market. Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service.”