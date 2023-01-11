New Electric Scooters With Self Balance Tech – 2023 Auto Expo

Liger Mobility has unveiled Liger X and Liger X+ self-balancing e-scooters at the 2023 Auto Expo

Mumbai-based technology start-up Liger Mobility has two electric scooters on display at the 2023 Auto Expo that are the world’s first self-balancing scooters. Liger Mobility has been founded by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian School of Business (ISB) alumni. It may be recalled that the auto balancing scooter concept had been showcased by the company in 2019 and has now become a reality.

Called the Liger X and Liger X+, these world’s first self-balancing electric scooters have been patented and offer enhanced safety for the rider along with better comforts setting them apart from any other scooter in the world. Industry-first Auto-Balancing is a self-explanatory term used as these scooters balance automatically at low speeds or when the scooter is stationary. It also offers stability at higher speeds when the auto balancing function goes into standby mode.

Liger Electric Scooters – Self Balance Tech

Liger X and X+ are being offered in an array of colour options among which are Grey, Polar White, Blue, Titanium and Red. They receive a strong body structure with an innovative new design and LED lighting.

The two scooters are 4G and GPS enabled that come in with an App that allows the rider to view live location, ride history, battery charge and temperature while the rider also receives online alerts of tow, accident and service reminders, etc. These new electric scooters sport features such as turn by turn navigation while the rider can view calls and messages on the TFT display unit.

Power is via a lithium cooled, lithium ion battery pack that is best suited for Indian weather conditions. The two variants command a top speed of 65 km/h with Liger X offering a 60 km range which goes up to 100 kms on the Liger X+.

The battery is detachable on the Liger X with charge to an optimum in under 3 hours. Liger X+ gets a non-detachable battery with charging facility in 4.5 hours. The company also offers a fast charging battery pack for both models at an extra cost.

Features Detailed

Liger X and Liger X+ get Feet on Footboard for stress free ride quality even in heavy traffic conditions. Reverse Ride is possible like a car without any back pedaling while Learner Mode with Learn2Ride with AutoBalancing allows new riders to learn the bike in a controlled and safe manner.

LigerX and Liger X+ have been listed on the company website. They will be open for bookings from later this year with deliveries to commence from the end of 2023. Liger X is likely to be retailed at around Rs 90,000 (post FAME subsidies) while Liger X+ would be priced somewhat higher.