New Enigma Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.05 L – Range 200 Km

Enigma Ambier N8 integrates with ENIGMA ON Connect App, offering the benefits of both smart functionalities and connectivity features

With added emphasis in the electric two wheeler segment, several automakers are launching new products at affordable pricing and extended range. Though there has been a setback in electric two wheeler sales in June 2023 on account of reduced FAME-II subsidy implemented from June 1, 2023, which in turn resulted in hike in prices, the urgent need to migrate to cleaner and more environmentally friendly means of travel cannot be overlooked.

Enigma Automobiles Private Limited, a Madhya Pradesh EV maker, currently offering 5 electric scooters in India, has introduced a new model called the Ambier N8 e-scooter. This new electric scooter is priced from Rs 1,05,000-Rs 1,10,000 (ex-showroom). It is a high speed, RTO approved electric scooter that is directed towards use by marketing personnel, intercity travellers, and aggregators.

Enigma Ambier N8 – Features

Enigma Ambier N8, a high-speed, RTO-approved electric scooter is being offered in five colour options of Grey, White, Blue, Matte Black and Silver. It is directed towards use by marketing personnel, intercity travelers and aggregators and commands a load capacity of 200 kgs and gets a spacious boot of 25 liter capacity.

Bookings have opened online and customers will be contacted by company representatives to ensure an efficient buying experience. Features include LED lamps at the front and rear, central locking with anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, find-my-scooter, USB port, reverse mode, geo fencing and Bluetooth connectivity.

Enigma Ambier N8 – Power and Performance

Setting new standards both in terms of power and performance, the Ambier N8 e-scooter integrates with the ENIGMA ON Connect App, allowing access to smart functionalities and ability to stay connected while on the go. Ambier N8 rides on a 1,290mm wheelbase and gets net weight of 220 kgs.

It commands a range of 200 kms on single charge and also comes in with fast charging in 2-4 hours. It is powered by a 1500 watt BLDC motor with a 63V 60 AH Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack offering a top speed of 45-50 km/h. It gets telescopic shock absorbers in the front measuring 130mm and coil springs at the rear.

Enigma Electric Vehicles

Apart from the new Ambier N8, the company also sells Enigma Ambier at Rs. 1.05 lakh, GT 450 Pro priced at Rs. 86,909, Crink Plus at Rs. 96,835, Crink Pro at Rs. 1.15 lakh and Enigma N8 Thunderstorm which carries a price tag of Rs. 1.06 lakh.

Enigma Automobiles was founded in 2015 and with 5 models currently in its lineup has recognized the growing demand for electric vehicles especially from the B2B sector. The company plans to capture around 25% of market share by 2025 and sell around 2.5 lakh electric bikes in the country.