New EVeium Electric Scooters Launch Price Rs 1.44 L – Up To 150 Km Range

EVeium electric scooter range starts from Rs. 1.44 lakh to 2.16 lakh (ex-sh) and bookings start from August 8 for Rs. 999

EVeium is a, well, EV scooter startup brand that is a subsidiary brand of Ellysium Automotives, the Auto arm of United Arab Emirates-based company META4 Group. They have launched three new electric scooters in India where electric two-wheeler sales are rising.

The price range for EVeium starts from Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-sh) and goes all the way up to Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-sh). The EV startup hasn’t yet revealed where they are sourcing their EV components from. Govt enquiry has revealed that some startups source their EV components from China. These are not designed for India and use low-quality components resulting in EV fire hazards.

Cosmo Electric Scooter Price Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-sh)

EVeium Cosmo doesn’t take sharp lines or cuts and creases which is a good thing as it works in its favour. It is a step-through scooter that enhances practicality with a flat footboard. It gets a disc brake at the front too.

Cosmo gets a top speed of 65 kph while covering only 80 km on a single charge. EVeium has equipped Cosmo with a 72V and 30ah Li-ion battery which translates to a 2.16 kWh battery. Cosmo gets a 2,000W (2.72 bhp) motor and comes in colour options of Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue and Grey.

Comet Electric Scooter Price Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-sh)

Right off the bat, EVeium Comet looks a lot cleaner than Cosmo. Comet looks like it rides on a larger wheel size too and gets the same disc as Cosmo. It looks a little retro in appeal too. Comet gets a top speed of 85 kph and can cover a claimed 150 km on a single charge.

EVeium has equipped Comet with a larger 72V and 50ah Li-ion battery which translates to 3.6 kWh. Comet gets a 3,000W (4.02 bhp) motor and comes with Shiny Black, Matt Black, Wine Red, White, Royal Blue and Beige.

Czar – Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-sh)

Czar also gets a top speed of 85 kph and can cover the same 150 km range as the Comet but from a smaller 3.02 kWh Li-ion battery. Comet also gets a 4,000W (5.36 bhp) that will sip more battery. Despite the smaller battery and powerful motor, the range is still 150 km, which is weird. In terms of design though, It has a lot more retro vibes than the Comet and gets a complete monotone shade to choose from Glossy Black, Matt Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White.

EVeium electric scooters come with a host of features like, multiple Speed Modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), keyless Start, anti-theft, LCD Display, regenerative braking, smartphone connectivity, find my vehicle, over-speed Alert, geofencing and more. Comet and Czar are the only variants to get the reverse drive option.

Startup brand EVeium claims that all the models can be fully charged in 4 hours, but the charging power is not specified. Also, charging time is the same 4 hrs for all models, which should have been lesser for Czar and Cosmos with a smaller battery.

The prices quoted by EVeium can be reduced further with the Government’s FAME II scheme. Mainstream manufacturers like Bajaj, TVS are making e-scooters and well-established startups like Ola, Ather, Ampere and Okinawa are catching up. Among above-mentioned brands and others, we have to see how EVeium fares as all its competitors cost significantly lesser and offer a lot more.