New Force Citiline 10 Seater MUV Walkaround – Interiors, Exteriors, Features

Force Motors launched the new 10 seater Citiline MUV in India. It is offered in a single variant, priced at Rs. 15,93,953 (ex-showroom), and is based largely on the Trax Cruiser. Yatin Kotlia has now shared a detailed walkaround of this new MUV. Its exteriors and interiors get detailed with a number of features borrowed from the Trax Cruiser.

Being India’s biggest passenger car, the Force Citiline measures 5,120mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and 2,027mm in height. Ground clearance is at 191mm, gross weight at 3,140 kgs and wheelbase at 3,050mm. It gets a 63.5 liter fuel tank and rides on 15 inch steel wheels.

Force Citiline walkaround – Exterior, Interiors

Force Citiline shares its platform with Gurkha SUV and Trax Cruiser. It is a 10-seater model which has been registered as a private vehicle across the country except in Delhi and Maharashtra where only 8-seater vehicles are allowed to be registered as private.

Starting with its exteriors, the Force Citiline boasts of a boxy stance and borrows much of its features from the Trax Cruiser. It gets a rectangular front grille with four horizontal slots and jewelled inserts allowing for a more premium appeal. There is also a round ‘Citiline’ logo on the grille, which is finished in a body colour. Squared halogen headlamps, body coloured panels, black finished ORVMs, massive wheel arches and door handles and a large bonnet are a part of its exteriors.

The interiors are in a 10 seater arrangement (9 + driver) in a 2+3+2+3 seating layout with all four rows of front facing seats. The video details the second row seats which are in a bench type arrangement with a 60:40 split feature while third row passengers are offered captain seats. All seats can be tumbled for easy access and last row seats folded for added luggage space though boot space is something of a constraint.

Force Citiline gets an instrument cluster with blue coloured MID, provision of a music system and a large steering wheel. It does not however sport any infotainment system. Driver seat is adjustable and controls for all 4 power windows are positioned on the central console.

On board features also include power windows for 2nd row passengers, USB charging ports, 12V charging socket and roof-mounted air conditioning vents for rear passengers. Safety is via disc brakes, ABS and EBD which are offered as standard. It gets fabric seats as can be seen in the Force Citiline walkaround above.

Engine Specs

Force Citiline draws its power via a 2,596cc diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This engine offers 91 hp power at 3,200 rpm and 250 Nm torque at 1,400-2,400 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Suspension is via front-independent double wishbone suspension with torsion bar front springs and rear parabolic leaf springs. Force Motors is offering the Citiline with 3 years and 3 lakh km warranty.