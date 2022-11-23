New Force Urbania Van Launch Price Rs 28.99 L – 3 Variants

Force Motors New-gen Van platform Urbania packs in a comprehensive range of first in segment features

Force Motors Urbania was recently unveiled at a dealer meet held in Indore. The company has now announced pricing of Urbania, starting at Rs 28.99 lakh. This is applicable for the medium wheelbase variant (3615 mm) that can accommodate 13 passengers + 1 driver.

Urbania short wheelbase variant (3350 mm) is priced at Rs 29.50 lakh. It can accommodate 10 passengers + 1 driver. Urbania long wheelbase variant (4400 mm) has capacity for 17 passengers + 1 driver. It is being offered at Rs 31.25 lakh. Urbania will be available in metros and mini-metros across the country and offered through select Force Commercial Vehicle dealerships.

Force Motors Urbania production plan

An entirely new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit has been setup for production of Urbania. Total cost of design and development of Urbania new-gen platform and construction of its manufacturing facility is more than Rs 1,000 crore. In the first phase, the plant has capacity to manufacture 1,000 units per month. This can be increased to 2,000 vehicles per month. Serial production of Urbania has already commenced. The new-gen van will be reaching dealerships in coming weeks.

Apart from domestic market, Force Motors will also be aggressively targeting exports. The homework has already been done, as professionals from across the globe have contributed towards the design and development of Urbania.

Domain experts and technology specialists from Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, and USA have played a key role in improving, refining and validating the new-gen Urbania van platform. It has helped achieve world-class standards, which will support Urbania’s positioning in global markets.

There appears to be a significant opportunity for Urbania in select markets across ASEAN, Middle East, South America and Africa. These locations currently rely on costlier products sourced from Europe, USA and Far East. The made-in-India product will be launched as a value for money proposition that also offers a comprehensive range of advanced features.

Force Motors Urbania features

With Urbania new-gen van, the commuting experience is closer to that of a SUV or MPV. Its body design is quite attractive and comes with features such as segment-first projector lamps, LED DRLs and LED signature lamps with light guide technology. The van has a bull-inspired muscular design, which ensures a strong street presence.

Safety is truly world class with features such as hill hold assist, ESP, ABS, EBD, ETDC and all wheel ventilated disc brakes. Urbania is the first-in-segment to comply with crash, rollover and pedestrian safety regulations. These features are not even mandatory, as per current Indian legislation for commercial segment. The van is also equipped with a driver and co-driver airbag.

A number of features have been added to improve passenger comfort. It includes individual AC vents, best-in-segment cabin space and standing space, reclining seats, individual reading lamps and USB ports and sealed panoramic windows.

Passengers can expect smoother rides with first-in-segment independent front suspension with transverse springs. NVH has been minimized with use of 2-box construction, where the motor is placed entirely outside.