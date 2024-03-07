New Ford Endeavour Spied On A Truck In Chennai – Heading To Plant?

Ford is reportedly getting ready to launch their cars in India – Ahead of that, new gen Endeavour has now been spied undisguised in Chennai

Following its withdrawal from Indian markets in 2021, Ford is rumoured to re-start operations in India with the new gen Ford Endeavour. Ford has also cancelled plans to sell its manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu to the JSW Group.

New Ford Endeavour Spied in India

The new Ford Endeavour, currently on sale in Thailand as the Everest, will make a comeback into India wherein it will once again be seen as a strong competitor to the Toyota Fortune and MG Gloster. Now, first spy shots of the new Ford Endeavour have emerged online, thanks to automotive enthusiast Osborn Daniel.

Latest spy shots show the new Ford Endeavour on a tow truck in Chennai. It is completely undisguised, and we can clearly see the Ford Everest branding. It is likely that the said unit of Endeavour is heading to Ford India plant in Chennai.

There are however speculations on whether the Endeavour will be assembled at the company’s Chennai plant or if it will be imported as a fully built up unit. Though, if it is the latter, it will have a direct bearing on its cost which would cause top spec variants to be priced upwards of Rs 60 lakh (on-road). Ford could also be planning export of the new Endeavour from this Tamil Nadu plant which is spread over an area of 350 acres and has the capacity to produce 1.5 lakh cars and 3.4 lakh engines per annum.

Ford Endeavour Designs Highlights

The new gen Ford Endeavour, like its earlier counterpart, is based on the Ranger pick-up platform with a ladder-frame architecture. It will also borrow some design elements from the Ranger along with its engine lineup. The exteriors will see a large front grille, Matrix LED headlamps, C shaped DRLs, L shaped tail lamps and revised bumpers and tail gate. The Endeavour will ride on large 21 inch alloy wheels.

The cabin will be in a three row layout with a large panoramic sunroof. It will sport a 12 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 12.4 inch digital driver display units and a 3 spoke leather encased steering wheel.

Safety will be via a 360 degree camera, 9 airbags and ADAS. It is fitted with advanced safety equipment among which are pre-collision assist, intersection assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and hands-free parking, etc.

Ford Endeavour Powertrain and Transmission Options

The global variant of the Endeavour, known as the Everest is powered by a 2.0 liter singe turbo diesel that makes 170 hp power and 405 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. It also draws power via a 2.0 liter bi-turbo diesel engine that offers 210 hp power and 500 Nm torque mated to a 10 speed automatic with SelectShift. The Endeavour also receives upto 6 drive modes depending on variant and offered in 4×2 and 4×4 options.