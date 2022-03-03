New Ford Endeavour SUV Detailed In First Look Walkaround

New 2023 Endeavour happens to be larger than outgoing model and packs a host of additional features

Ford finally unveiled the much awaited 2023 Endeavour (Everest). The full sized SUV is based upon the new Ranger pick-up truck, and it shares a lot between the two. To draw a parallel, it is a similar case as is with the Toyota Fortuner and the soon to be launched Hilux pick-up.

While most of our readers are aware, however, just to reiterate, Ford sells the Everest as Endeavour in certain geographies (India used to be one of those) and both of them are technically the same model. The name Everest is trademarked by Everest Spices / Masala in India.

2023 Ford Endeavour Walkaround

Visually, the new Endeavour looks fresh and more masculine with an overall boxier design. It seems that the front design of the Endy has been inspired by the F-150 Raptor, and thus adds more aggressiveness in its tone. Highlight on the front are the new Matrix LED headlamps which get C-shaped DRLs.

In terms of dimensions, the 2023 model is 50mm wider and has a 50mm longer wheelbase, when compared to the previous generation model. The increased breadth shall free up additional interior space while the increase in wheelbase should improve driving dynamics. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by CarExpert.

On the side, the new model has retained the typical Endeavour vibes and doesn’t get to see a lot of changes. New 20-inch alloy wheels look chunky and suit the overall stance of the full sized SUV. The rear too gets a boxier design and has an overall clean look. The 2 inverted LED tail-lamps merge into a chunky black plastic panel which has the name of the model embossed in it.

Ford has revealed that it will be offering 3 engine options on the 2023 Ford Everest, however, we believe that the offering will vary from country to country. Broadly, Ford intends to offer 2 2-litre turbo diesel motors (one with a single turbo and one with a twin turbo setup) and a 3 litre V6 turbo diesel mill. We have seen the same offerings on the new Ranger as well.

While Ford has disclosed its powertrain plans, it has been tight-lipped about the exact power output figures of these motors. Gearbox options on the model will include a 6-speed MT and a 10-speed AT, selected trims will also be getting AWD options. Considering that Ford has plans of bringing in an all electric Ranger, it won’t be a surprise if it plans on bringing a similar EV version of the Everest in the future.

On the feature front, the 2022 Everest/Endeavor gets a panoramic sunroof, Ford Pass Connected car tech, ventilated front seats, fully automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging, cooled glovebox, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, powered tail-gate and much more. For occupants’ safety, the model gets 9 airbags, adaptive cruise control, Ford’s Pre-Collision Assist, ABS, EBD, ESC, hands-free parking and a lot more.

Ford Endeavour India Future

As of now, it is highly unlikely that the Ford Endeavour will return to the Indian market anytime soon. Post Ford’s formal exit, it is expected that the US based OEM will only be selling certain fully imported premium luxury models in the country, like the Mustang and Mustang Mach-e SUV. Interestingly, Ford had also registered with the Indian government’s PLI scheme, which raised speculation that Ford could re-start making cars in India.