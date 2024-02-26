New Ford SUV Patent Leaks – Is This Next Gen EcoSport To Rival Nexon?

Ford had shut down India operations back a few years ago – But recently, there have been news about their re-entry plans

Recent updates suggest that Ford might be considering a return to the rapidly expanding Indian automotive market. Just a few weeks ago, Ford reversed its decision to sell its Chennai plant to the JSW Group. Furthermore, Ford India has posted new job listings in recent weeks. These signals strongly suggest that Ford is poised to recommence its operations in India. It’s worth noting that the company had previously announced a phased withdrawal from the Indian market in 2021.

New Ford SUV Patent Filed

In a surprising turn of events, Ford India has recently filed a new design patent, generating a buzz in the automotive community. The leaked photo hints at the possibility of a sub-4m SUV, sparking speculation about whether it could be the much-anticipated next generation EcoSport for the Indian market.

As enthusiasts eagerly await further details, let’s delve into the leaked image and explore the potential revival of the iconic EcoSport. The leaked photo showcases a sub-4m SUV with a front design reminiscent of a spy shot from 2020, previously believed to be a collaborative effort between Ford and Mahindra.

Notable features include a bold grille seamlessly integrated with sleek LED lights, aligning with contemporary design trends. The vertically stacked three-piece LED lights on the lower bumper serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, creating a visually impactful front end. Additional elements such as a trapezoidal secondary air-dam, a silver chin, and a contoured bonnet contribute to an overall handsome and modern appearance.

EcoSport’s Legacy

The EcoSport holds a special place in the hearts of Indian consumers as the pioneering SUV that kickstarted the sub-4m SUV segment. Unveiled as a concept in 2012 and officially launched in 2013, it quickly gained popularity, amassing a substantial fan following over the years. Despite its initial success, the absence of a new generation EcoSport left a void, allowing newer entrants like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet to dominate the segment.

The disappointment among fans grew further when Ford announced its decision to exit the Indian market. The future of the EcoSport in India seemed bleak as the company shifted its focus away from the subcontinent. However, recent developments suggest a potential resurgence, challenging the notion that the EcoSport has reached the end of its journey in India.

A Glimpse of Hope

With Ford India planning a relaunch and the leaked design fueling speculation, enthusiasts are now questioning whether the beloved EcoSport could make a triumphant comeback. The SUV’s legacy, combined with the anticipation surrounding the leaked design, raises hopes for a new generation EcoSport that could not only compete with contemporary rivals but also redefine the sub-4m SUV segment in India.

As fans eagerly await official announcements and more details about the upcoming SUV, the possibility of a new generation EcoSport making a comeback in India adds an intriguing chapter to the SUV’s legacy. Only time will tell if this leak indeed hints at the resurrection of a beloved vehicle or if Ford has something entirely new and groundbreaking in store for the Indian market.