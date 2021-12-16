New Gen Ford Endeavour First Official Teaser Video Out

While its global debut is set to take place sometime in 2022, its launch might be delayed by a few months due to the ongoing crisis

Thanks to multiple spy shots, it has already come to light that Ford is developing a new generation model of Endeavour which is also retailed as Everest in select international markets. Ahead of its global debut expected to take place next year, Ford has officially revealed the teaser of the new Endeavour 2022 SUV.

In the current model, Endeavour shares its underpinnings and engines with its pickup truck derivative Ranger. In the upcoming new-gen Endeavour, the SUV will also share major portions of its design with the popular UTE. The latest teaser video of 2022 Ford Endeavour reveals new details about design

New Gen Ford Endeavour – Exterior Design

Both Ranger and Endeavour are based on the same ladder-on-frame chassis and are basically twins underneath with the exception of the rear subframe and rear suspension layouts. New images reveal a muscular and bulky front end like a typical American SUV. Its fascia flaunts C-shaped vertically placed LED headlights on both sides of a 3D grille with a vertical slat housing the blue oval logo at the centre.

The muscular front bumper also gets a massive silver-coloured bash late. Side profile of the upcoming SUV is very similar to the current model. Other noticeable exterior highlights include a raked windshield, large alloy wheels, roof rails, a massive sidestep and upright pillars. Take a look at the official teaser video below.

As per recent teaser video, its rear profile is flanked by similar C-shaped LED tail lamps on either side, a roof-mounted spoiler, high-mounted brake light, and a larger greenhouse. In terms of features, the new Endeavour will get a new widescreen digital instrument console, a large tablet-style infotainment screen and more connected car tech features.

The SUV could also be equipped with a full suite of advanced safety features such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind zone warning and advanced autonomous emergency braking system offered under ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System). More details are expected to be revealed in coming weeks.

Expected Engine Specs

The biggest update will take place underneath the hood. The new-gen Endeavour will be offered in two engine options- a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit and a new 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel. The latter is supposed to yank out 254 bhp of power and 600 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is set to be offered as standard across the range. The India-spec model is most likely to be offered with the 2.0-litre oil burner only.

A 4×4 drivetrain could be available as option on every trim level. Earlier media reports have also suggested that Ford could also offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring a new 2.3-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine with the upcoming Endeavour.

This powertrain can churn out 270 bhp and 680 Nm of torque. In addition to existing variants, the American carmaker will also introduce a new Wildtrak X trim which will be more lifestyle-oriented. 2022 Ford Endeavour India launch is not expected to take place.