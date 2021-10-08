New Gen Maruti Baleno 2022 Interiors Spied For First Time

New gen Maruti Baleno will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz

Maruti Baleno has retained the title of top selling premium hatch for quite some time. To ensure it remains relevant to evolving market trends and consumer preferences, Maruti is expected to launch an updated, new gen variant soon. Maruti could also bring back the sportier RS variant to take on Altroz iTurbo and upcoming i20 N Line.

2022 Maruti Baleno style updates

Earlier spy shots showed the exteriors, while new spy shots show the interiors for the first time. These exclusive images of the 2022 Maruti Baleno interiors are credit to youtube channel Harsh Vlogs. Hat tip to automobile_india1 for sharing the update with us.

It would be safe to assume that 2022 Baleno will pack in a range of exterior enhancements. Among things that can be discerned even with heavy camouflage include the sleeker tail lamps. In comparison, tail lamps on the current model have a larger, rounded profile. The rear bumper and spoiler also appear to have been updated. The prominent chrome bar at the rear appears to have been retained.

It is likely that 2022 Maruti Baleno will have an updated front fascia. We can expect revisions in the headlamps and front bumper. Side profile looks largely the same, but there could be some subtle variations. The test mule can be seen using a new set of wheels as well.

Interior of 2022 Baleno features a completely redesigned layout, with more features – including cruise control and a new touchscreen infotainment system. The hatch could use new upholstery and get some new features. Current Baleno model has features such as new Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, navigation system with live traffic update, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, steering mounted audio controls, and voice commands.

A number of features could also be accessed remotely via Smartplay Studio app. Other key features include remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt and telescopic steering, push button start/stop, auto AC, and follow me home / lead to vehicle headlamps.

In terms of safety, Maruti Baleno has dual airbags, immobilizer, ABS with EBD, auto dimming IRVM, reverse parking sensors and camera, and high speed warning. Most of these features will be continued with 2022 Baleno.

2022 Maruti Baleno engine and specs

In its current form, Baleno is available with petrol and smart hybrid powertrain options. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2 litre VVT engine that is capable of generating 82 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. It is mated to 5-speed manual or CVT transmission.

Baleno smart hybrid variant has a 1.2 litre Dualjet, Dual VVT motor. It connects to an integrated starter generator powered by a lithium-ion and a lead acid battery. Together, the powertrain delivers enhanced driving experience. The hybrid powertrain boosts power output to 89 hp, although torque output remains unchanged. Baleno smart hybrid is offered only with 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti is said to be testing a strong hybrid and diesel version of Baleno as well. It is not certain if these will be part of 2022 update.

Source