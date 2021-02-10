New-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied With LED Taillights, Turn Indicators

Design of the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is not expected to deviate from the current model

Royal Enfield is currently beaming with the success of its new cruiser Meteor 350 which launched late last year and had made an instant impression in the minds of bikers. This is just the beginning as the Chennai-based bikemaker is planning to launch its next generation of motorcycles in the coming months.

A few months back, the company revealed its roadmap ahead as it is planning on launching one bike every quarter for the next seven years. This will start from this year with the launch of new generation Classic 350. The new-gen model of the retro modern motorcycle has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in recent past.

Recently, test mules of the new-gen Classic 350 were spotted testing again in their production-spec models. As reported in our previous scoops, cosmetic changes on the new-gen model are minimal in order to improve ergonomics since makers want to carry forward the retro appeal of the motorcycle.

Design & Expected Features

It features similar design elements to the current model including round halogen headlamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, chrome rearview mirrors, chrome-plated exhaust and broad rear fenders. Only notable updates visible in the current set of spy shots are a narrower round-shaped LED taillight and turn indicators which are a first for Classic 350. It is also expected to feature a circular LED DRL around the headlamp.

The split seats are new and appear to be better cushioned for a more comfortable ride. At rear, it also gets a new grab rail for the pillion which is positioned a little taller for a better reach. Other changes expected to be included are new handlebar grips, switchgears and an updated instrument cluster with a semi-digital display.

We expect, 2021 Classic 350 to be offered with the new Tripper Navigation system first introduced in Meteor 350 recently. Overall, fit and finish of materials are expected to be a notch higher than the outgoing model.

New Underpinnings

As expected, new Classic 350 will share many components with RE’s Meteor 350. For starters, it will be based on the same J platform as the cruiser. It will now be underpinned by a double-cradle chassis instead of a single downtube frame as in the current model. Not much alterations are expected on the new bike’s suspension setup.

New Engine, Gearbox

In terms of its powertrain, new 2021 Classic 350 will be powered by an all-new 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which makes an output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This is 1 bhp more and 1 Nm less than the outgoing 346cc UCE engine in the current Classic 350. This unit will be paired with a new 5-speed gearbox with fewer moving components in order to reduce friction.

Upon its launch, it will compete against rivals in the segment including Jawa Forty-Two, Benelli Imperiale and Honda H’Ness Cb350. One can expect the new-gen Classic 350 to launch by June 2021.

Source