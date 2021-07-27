New Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals – Spied During TVC Shoot In Rajasthan

Launch of the new gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to take place next month – TVC shoot is taking place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Royal Enfield, a leader in the 350cc motorcycle segment, is currently having to deal with some competition in the form of the new gen motorcycles like Honda Hness CB350 and Jawa. Not only this, Yamaha and Suzuki have plans to enter this segment as well. To counter this rivalry, the company is working on a host of new products in the 350cc segment. The new Meteor 350 cruiser was introduced last year, while the next gen RE Classic 350 is all set for debut next month.

Next Gen RE Classic 350

The new gen Classic 350 has been spied in production ready avatar in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan by Power on Wheel. The leaked images and videos have drawn our attention to a number of features and mechanics which will be a notable upgrade over its current counterpart.

The new Classic 350 will share its platform and engine specs with the Meteor 350 which is positioned on the new modular J1D platform. This new platform offers better ride quality on the Meteor 350 while the addition of a balance shaft reduces vibrations to a great extent.

Where its design is concerned, the next gen Classic 350, will sport a similar retro theme with a flatter fuel tank design, smaller handlebars, mid set foot pegs, an upswept exhaust and rounded headlamps. It will also receive a twin pod semi digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation System. Take a look at the leaked video below.

It will also get an analogue speedometer with digital readout system for trip meter, odometer and fuel gauge, etc. On board features will also include dual channel ABS and new alloy wheels. Also seen is a revised tail lamp design and new double down tube frame, which it will share with the Meteor 350.

It will be offered in single seat as well as dual seat option. Signals Edition, Desert Storm will also be on offer. New colours, as can be seen in the video above, will be offered via Royal Enfield smartphone customization app. Alloys will also be on offer.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

The next gen Classic 350 will share its engine with the Meteor 350. The 349cc, air/oil cooled, SOHC, single cylinder engine will make 20.4 hp power and 27 Nm torque, an improvement in power figures over its earlier 346cc engine that offers 19.1hp power. It receives telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear and disc brakes on both wheels with ABS offered as standard.

Royal Enfield is likely to launch of the new gen Classic 350 next month. In June 2021, current Classic 350 sales registered a significant decline. It is possible that the company has already started production of new gen Classic 350 at their plant in Chennai and already discontinued production of current gen Classic 350.