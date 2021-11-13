New Gen Suzuki S Cross SUV Leaks – Gets Sleeker, Sportier

Following its international debut, all-new S-Cross could be launched in India next year

With growing demand for SUVs globally, Suzuki is keen to put its best foot forward in this space. Among the new/updated products that will make it possible is next-gen S-Cross. The crossover will be completely revamped and pack in a range of advanced features.

New Gen Suzuki S-Cross SUV details

As compared to its predecessor, new-gen S-Cross will be a major upgrade in terms of its design and styling. The new leaked image confirms that it is based on an entirely new design language. A superior design can be a key factor in customer purchase decisions, which is why the company has to get the lines, grooves and styling bits in perfect order. Some key features include sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, prominent front grille and edgy tail lamps.

New S-Cross powertrain

In line with global efforts to reduce emissions, Suzuki could equip new S-Cross with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For top-spec variants, a high-voltage plug-in hybrid powertrain could also be offered. Internationally, new S-Cross will be utilizing a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that generates 127 bhp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with Suzuki’s 4X4 AllGrip drivetrain system.

In India, the current model is powered by a 1.5 litre K15 petrol motor (with smart hybrid) that makes 104 bhp and 138 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. The new-gen model could get a 6-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology ensures better overall driving experience. It packs in features such as regenerative braking, integrated starter generator, engine idle stop start and torque assist function.

New S-Cross specs

As part of the global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, new S-Cross could borrow key components from Toyota’s TNGA platform. Next-gen S-Cross is expected to be around 4.2m to 4.5m in length. This is the preferred size in this segment in markets like Europe and Asia.

Suzuki will ensure that new S-Cross is technologically advanced to improve its chances against rivals. Some segment-first and best-in-class features could be offered. While a comprehensive range of connectivity features are likely, new S-Cross could also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It could include features such as cross traffic alert, park assist, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

It is not certain though if all of these hi-tech features will be introduced for India-spec new S-Cross. Safety kit available with current S-Cross in India includes features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, reverse parking sensor and camera, engine immobilizer, anti-theft security system, auto dimming IRVM, and hill hold assist.

With the updates, new S-Cross is likely to get a price hike. The current model in India is available in the price range of Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh. New S-Cross will continue to rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Source