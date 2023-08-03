New Gen Toyota Vellfire India Launch Price Rs 1.2 Cr to Rs 1.3 Cr

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Unveils the All-New Vellfire in India: Redefining Luxury and Comfort

In a bold stride towards luxury and innovation, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the highly anticipated All-New Vellfire to the Indian market. This Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) promises a distinctive blend of elegance, comfort, and performance that is set to revolutionize the driving experience.

The All-New Vellfire marks a significant addition to Toyota’s lineup in India, embodying a heightened sense of opulence and sophistication. Available in two grades – the ‘Hi Grade’ and the top-tier ‘VIP Grade – Executive Lounge’ – it offers discerning customers a range of options to cater to their preferences. Prices are Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, ex-sh for respective variants.

Driving Dynamics and Comfort

Under the hood, the All-New Vellfire boasts a forceful propulsion system that not only delivers exhilarating performance but also ensures an engaging and dynamic driving experience. However, the allure of the Vellfire extends beyond its powertrain; the interior is a haven of comfort. The second-row massage seats invite passengers to unwind and indulge in relaxation during journeys, reaffirming the commitment to absolute comfort.

Intelligent Design and Convenience

The All-New Vellfire demonstrates a commitment to user-friendly interfaces and seamless operation. Thoughtful amenities, such as ceiling storage and interior lighting, have been integrated into the vehicle’s design, enhancing both convenience and luxury. The ‘VIP Grade – Executive Lounge’ takes comfort to another level with powered extra-large ottoman seats, detachable smartphone-like power controls, and a multi-function table. The first-ever powered ‘pull-down side sun blinds’ offer a unique blend of functionality and aesthetics, allowing passengers to bask in the scenic beauty while blocking excess sunlight.

Advanced Hybrid Technology, Safety and Connectivity

The Vellfire boasts a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, delivering 142 kW power (@ 6000 rpm) and 240 Nm torque (@ 4300-4500 rpm). Paired with an electric motor and hybrid battery, it ensures eco-friendly driving pleasure. Toyota’s Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle System promises remarkable fuel efficiency (19.28 km/l*), advancing a greener, sustainable future.

The All-New Vellfire doesn’t compromise on safety or connectivity. Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, the vehicle incorporates comprehensive safety features like Pre-Collision Safety System, Lane Trace Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Over 60 connected features, including emergency services, remote operations, and vehicle diagnostics, offer a seamless and secure driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

The All-New Vellfire is available in two attractive grades – the ‘Hi Grade’ and the ‘VIP Grade – Executive Lounge.’ Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11,990,000 for the ‘Hi Grade’ and Rs. 12,990,000 for the ‘VIP Grade – Executive Lounge,’ the Vellfire offers exceptional value for its luxury and performance.

Sharing his thoughts on Toyota’s All-New Vellfire Launch in India, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Today marks a momentous milestone in our India journey as we introduce the All-New Vellfire, a symbol of Toyota’s class-leading technology, comfort and elegance. We are thrilled to present this masterpiece to the customers which represents the pinnacle of luxury, while embracing a greener future. This further reflects our relentless efforts, by adopting multiple pathways towards realizing ‘Carbon Neutrality’, and in line with the direction of the ‘Government of India’. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of mass electrification and offering sustainable mobility, as we strive to create a better tomorrow for all.”

Also speaking on Toyota’s latest offering, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The introduction of the All-New Vellfire in the India market signifies a remarkable milestone in our pursuit of excellence. We understand the discerning preferences of the market and strive to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the automotive industry. The All-New Vellfire, with its refined aesthetics, and advanced features, brings a new level of opulence and sophistication. The vehicle’s spacious interiors provide a haven of relaxation and indulgence, allowing passengers to truly immerse themselves in a world of luxury. With unique design interfaces and intuitive controls, every aspect of this new model is crafted to make driving effortless and enjoyable.