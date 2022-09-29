New GT Force Electric Scooters Launch Price Rs 47k To Rs 83k

Both GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro are slow-speed electric scooters whose top speed is capped at 25 km/h

Electric scooter market is ever booming in India. Along with a sea of startups, this segment is also witnessing the entry of mainstream manufacturers too. We’re talking about stalwarts like Hero MotoCorp, Honda and more. We already have mainstream manufacturers like Chetak and TVS active in this segment for some time now.

Industry experts predict that 2W EV segment will witness a massive rise in the near future. Electric scooters, more than other types because of how practical scooter form is. This huge potential is made to good use by countless startups operating in this field. One such startup is GT Force. It operates from Manesar, Gurgaon with a production capacity of up to 5,000 units. We have witnessed the launch of GT Soul and GT One before. Now company has expanded its portfolio under slow speed category.

GT Force – GT Soul Vegas

GT Soul Vegas is priced at Rs. 47,370 (Lead-Acid) and Rs. 63,641 (Lithium-ion). This e-scooter falls in low-speed category, and is designed for short-distance travel with a top speed of 25 km/h. GT Soul Vegas is available in two versions, a 1.68 kWh lead-acid battery with 50-60km range and a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery with 60-65km of range. Charging times are 7-8 hours for lead-acid and 4-5 hours for the lithium-ion variant.

Kerb weight is 95 kg (Lead-acid) and 88 kg (Lithium-ion). Both variants get a loading capacity of 150 kg, a seat height of 760mm, and ground clearance of 170mm. Other features include an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control system, ignition lock start, hydraulic telescopic front suspension, and dual tube technology in the rear suspension. Soul Vegas is available in 3 colors, Glossy Red, Grey and Orange.

GT Drive Pro

GT Drive Pro is priced at Rs. 67,208 (Lead-Acid) and Rs. 82,751 (Lithium-ion) in the slow-speed category. Designed for short-distance travel and has a top speed of 25 km/ph. GT Drive Pro is offered with a 1.34 kWh Lead-acid Battery with 50-60km of range and a 1.24 kWh Lithium-ion battery with a range of 60-65kms. Charging times are 7-8 hours for lead-acid and 4-5 hours for lithium-ion battery.

Kerb weight is 85 kg (not specified if lead-acid or Li-ion), GT Drive Pro has a loading capacity of 140 kg, seat height of 760mm, and a ground clearance of 170mm. Features include central locking with anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and mobile charging with auto cutoff. GT Drive Pro is available in 4 colours, White, Blue, Red, and Chocolate.

Both products come with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty. Both GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro are built on a high-strength tubular frame and include a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology for the rider’s comfort.

GT Force promises a dealer network spread across 80 cities with over 100 dealerships. GT Force also boasts a monthly production capacity of 5000 units and a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.