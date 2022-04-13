New Harley Davidson Nightster Makes Global Debut – Full Specs

New Harley Davidson Nightster has been offered in three colour options including Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red

Harley Davidson has officially unveiled the 2022 iteration of Nightster globally. It is the second model in Harley’s Sport range after the recently launched 2022 Sportster S. However, Nightster is more of a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like Sportster S and there is a good reason for it.

Offered at a starting price of USD 13,499 (approx. INR 10.29 lakh), the latest iteration Nightster reaches showrooms across US from April onwards. It is also expected to go on sale in India soon. Nightster has been listed on the Harley India website.

2022 Harley Davidson Nightster -Design

Visually, Nightster hits all the right notes that a traditional sportster should with its chopped front and rear fenders, a round headlamp, a solo bobber’s seat, a peanut-shaped fuel tank and a round air intake cover. That said, the iconic American bike maker has incorporated some modern touches to the motorcycle like seven-spoke black alloy wheels and a single-sided exhaust canister that looks beefy.

Dig deeper and one notices some intricate details like the visible fuel tank which is actually an airbox cover while the actual fuel tank is located under the seat behind the side covers. Placing this 12-litre fuel tank this way has allowed a lower centre of gravity for the bike while also allowing Harley Davidson to maximise size of the airbox. One needs to lift the hinged locking seat while refuelling.

Hardware Setup

Nightster is based on the same steel trellis frame as Sportster S thus showing its versatility. However, the former’s aluminium tail section and welded rectangular steel swingarm are different in comparison to the latter. The chassis is mounted on 41mm Showa dual bending valve telescopic forks at front and dual twin emulsion shock absorbers at rear which are directly attached to the swingarm.

The low-slung roadster rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear cast aluminium alloy wheels. Anchorage is handled by a 320mm disc in front with an axially mounted 4-piston calliper and a 260mm disc at rear with a floating single-piston calliper. An accessible seat height of 706mm accompanied by centre-set footpegs and a wide handlebar pulled towards the rider should provide comfortable riding ergonomics.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Powering the new Harley Davidson Nightster is a new Revolution Max 975cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin engine that produces 90 bhp at 7,500rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. This engine is linked to a six-speed transmission via an assist and slip mechanical wet clutch. This 975T is basically a downsized version of the 1252cc powering Sportster S.

Unlike Sportster S which comes with an LCD display, Nightster is equipped with a 4-inch analog gauge with a multifunction LCD display. It offers three ride modes including Rain, Road and Sport each increasing in performance and response. Other notable features on offer in Nightster are all-LED illumination, ABS and a traction control system.