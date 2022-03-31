New Hero Destini 125 XTEC Launch Price Rs 80k – 8 Colours

New Hero Destini 125 XTEC is now available in a new exclusive colour – Nexus Blue

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new Destini 125 XTEC. Hero XTEC variants are already available in Glamour 125, and Pleasure+ 110. It brings with it new design and theme elements. With new LED headlamps, enhanced retro design and chrome elements, the scooter hopes to appeal. A new Nexus Blue colour has been added to the line-up, and enhances exclusivity.

Hero Destini 125 XTEC Features



Tech features that continue to offer value proposition include i3S Technology (for improved fuel efficiency), (Idle Stop-Start System), front USB charger, New Digi Analogue Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, side-stand engine cut off and seat backrest. This adds to pillion comfort during rides.

These connectivity and comfort features amplify convenience. There’s also a side-stand visual indication. Ex-sh Delhi price is listed at Rs 69,900 for STD variant, Rs 74,300 for the LX trim and Rs 79,990 for top of the line Destini 125 XTEC.

Destini 125 XTEC’s LED headlamp, the company says ‘provides unprecedented illumination’. Light intensity now has a longer and wider road reach. Anti-fog advantage maximises on-road visibility in varied riding conditions.

The scooter’s retro character is enhanced through premium chrome elements. This can be seen on mirrors, muffler protector, and handlebar. Other enhancing design elements include the ‘XTEC’ badging, dual tone seat and coloured inner panels.



The digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity displays incoming, and missed call alerts, and message alerts. Important info displayed includes timings along with RTMI, and low fuel indicator. Hero Destini 125 XTEC features a 125cc BS-VI compliant engine with power output of 9 BHP @ 7000 RPM, and torque on demand of 10.4 NM @ 5500.

Hero XTEC editions

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for latest technology and segment first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity.”





Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”