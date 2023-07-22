New Hero Karizma Launch Teaser Out – Date Is 29th Aug 2023

In its resurrected avatar, Hero Karizma will have premium features such as dual-channel ABS and liquid cooling

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is looking beyond its stronghold of commuter bikes. The company had recently showcased the reborn Karizma at a dealer event. Teasers are out now and the bike is scheduled to be launched on 29th Aug 2023.

This is the era of resurrected bikes, with names like Jawa and Yezdi already gaining decent fan following. Something similar is being planned in case of Karizma. In its heyday, the original 223cc Karizma was a true delight for enthusiasts owing to its peppy performance.

2023 Hero Karizma styling and features

New Karizma utilizes a unified, single-layer side fairing that extends all the way to the headlamp. The panels have a chiselled profile and unique design, unlike any other Hero bike currently in production. The side fairing only covers a small section of the engine assembly, keeping much of the machine parts exposed. It makes it easy to get an idea about the bike’s new engine.

With youngsters one of the main target audience, new Hero Karizma is expected to get some exciting colour options. There could be monotone as well as dual-tone colour options on offer. The one unveiled at the dealer event had a bright glossy red paint job. An interplay of other colours was noticeable as well such as the white graphics on the fairing and brass-coloured engine casing.

Other key highlights of upcoming Hero Karizma include blacked-out alloy wheels, step-up seat design, sculpted fuel tank and stubby upswept exhaust. Foot pegs are slightly rear set, which can allow for a committed riding stance. The handlebar is ergonomically placed for optimal comfort and control. The fuel tank has grooves to ensure a snug fit for the knees. Scooped rider seat design ensures agile handling and effortless cornering at high speeds.

2023 Hero Karizma performance

New Karizma is expected to get a 210cc engine. It could deliver around 25 bhp of max power and 25 Nm of peak torque. This closely matches performance numbers of rivals such as Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200. It is possible that this new engine will eventually be made available with Xpulse as well. For reference, the original Karizma produced 20 hp.

New Karizma will have a liquid-cooled setup, a first for a Hero motorcycle. The engine is expected to get a 6-speed gearbox that will ensure efficient highway cruising as well as fuel savings. New Karizma is expected to get dual-channel ABS. However, as Hero will also be focusing on affordability, Karizma won’t be getting features like USD front forks.

Expected features include Bluetooth-based connectivity functions, fully digital instrument console, LED lighting, real-time fuel efficiency indicator and turn-by-turn navigation. New Hero Karizma could be launched in the price range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh, ex-sh.