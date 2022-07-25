New Hero Splendor 125cc Canvas Black Price Rs 77k – Details

Hero MotoCorp Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition launched in 2 variants; Available at a starting price of Rs. 77,430 (ex sh Delhi)

Hero MotoCorp Splendor sales continues to be a chart-topper month after month. It justifies the manufacturer’s efforts to ensure the range is ever-growing and draws in customers. The new variant spied last week is now revealed to be the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition.

Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition is available at a price of Rs. 77,430 for drum self-cast variant, and Rs. 81,330 for disc self-cast variant. Price mentioned is Ex-Sh Delhi. Customers benefit from a 5-year warranty.

Super Splendor Canvas Black

The Splendor’s appeal is far reaching, with lakhs of customers each month. In its new avatar, Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition offers improved fuel efficiency, up by 13 percent. Mileage is listed at 60-68 kmpl. The feature rich includes a new digi-analog cluster, an Integrated USB Charger, and side-stand engine cut-off. At the same times its looks are refreshed.

New Super Splendor Canvas is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine. It returns power of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and max torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. An advanced programmed fuel injection (FI) system, wet multi plate clutch and an all-new 5-Speed Gearbox improves ride experience in city traffic and highways.

The new Splendor features telescopic hydraulic shock absorber and rear 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber. On the design front, Hero MotoCorp mentions ‘bold and modern design’. This is enhanced through 3D branding of Super Splendor, and H-Logo. Safety enhancement is attained through side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Customers can choose the option of disc brake and a Combi Braking System (CBS) for better handling. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to Satyam Gupta.

Premium Hero Super Splendor 125

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “As an iconic motorcycle that has had resounding success in the market, Splendor Family has consistently sought to set newer benchmarks of safety, reliability, and performance.

The all-new Hero Super Splendor in Canvas Black edition strives to take customer aspirations to newer heights, backed by superior performance and comfort. We remain confident that it will fulfil the brand promise of comfort and safety while once again setting a new standard in terms of both technology and aesthetics.”

With the Splendor range being the auto manufacturer’s most popular and trusted motorcycle, Canvas Black Edition ups the game. This being a premium proposition of the Super Splendor 125. True to its legend, in its new avatar, the motorcycle embodies design elegance, style, and technological advancement.