New Hero Xtreme 125R Launch Price Rs 95k and Rs 99k For ABS Variant

Hero claims that the Xtreme 125R delivers best in class performance – Engine is the most refined in its class

With demand for 125cc segment motorcycles on the rise, Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of an all new 125cc motorcycle. Called Hero Xtreme 125R, it is priced from Rs 95,000 for the base variant and Rs 99,000 for the top variant with ABS (Single Channel). These are ex-sh prices. Deliveries will start from 20th Feb 2023.

Both, Hero Xtreme125R IBS and ABS variants are available in 3 Colours. The colour sheet includes Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black.

Powerful Performance and Cutting-Edge Features

Understanding the evolving preferences of the 125cc customer, Hero MotoCorp has focused on three key elements – sporty design, distinctive looks, and technological modernity. The Xtreme 125R ticks all the boxes by offering a striking design that blends aggression with sophistication.

The Hero Xtreme 125R boasts several first-in-segment features that are sure to captivate enthusiasts and riders alike. One of the standout features is the inclusion of a LED projector headlamp and winkers, providing not only enhanced visibility but also a distinct and modern look.

The Xtreme 125R is equipped with the new Sprint-EBT engine, promising a smooth power response and instant torque. The incorporation of an engine balancer ensures optimal performance, while the impressive acceleration capability of 0-60 km/hr in just 5.9 seconds speaks volumes about the bike’s sporty demeanour. Hero Xtreme125R fuel efficiency is listed at 66 kmpl.

Ride Comfort and Innovation

To enhance ride comfort and handling, the Xtreme 125R comes with a light yet robust diamond frame. It also features a first-in-segment 276 mm largest front disc, ensuring responsive and reliable braking. The suspension system is top-notch with 37 mm diameter front forks and a 7-step pre-load adjustable monoshock provided by SHOWA.

The motorcycle’s performance metrics are equally impressive. With a max power of 8.5 kW/11.55 PS @8250 RPM, riders can expect a thrilling experience on the road. Hero MotoCorp has strategically positioned the Xtreme 125R to meet the desires of 125cc motorcycle enthusiasts. With a perfect blend of style, performance, and innovative features, the Xtreme 125R is poised to make a mark in the competitive 125cc segment. It will take on TVS Raider.

Whether it’s the LED projector headlamp, the powerful Sprint-EBT engine, or the advanced suspension system, Hero MotoCorp has left no stone unturned in delivering a motorcycle that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today’s riders. The Xtreme 125R is not just a motorcycle; it’s a statement of Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the two-wheeler industry.

Hero XTREME 125R Tech Specs, Features

Model/ Motorcycle: Hero XTREME 125R

Engine: 125cc SPRINT engine

Engine Technology: EBT (Engine Balancer Technology)

Power Output: 11.4 bhp

Acceleration: 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds

Fuel Efficiency: 66 kmpl

i3S idle stop start system

Styling: Muscular, chiseled, and sporty look

Lighting: All LED setup with First-in-Segment Projector LED headlamp, LED Winkers, and Signature LED tail lamp

Muffler: Sporty compact muffler with Hero Signature Beat

Wheel Cover: First-in-segment wheel cover

Instrument Cluster: Negative LCD instrument cluster with Gear Position Indicator

Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts

Frame: Lightweight, heavy-duty diamond type frame

Rear Tyre: Widest-in-its-class 120/80 section rear tyre

Front Suspension: Thickest-in-segment 37 mm dia front suspension

Monoshock: 7 Step adjustable Monoshock

Suspension Collaboration: Developed in collaboration with Showa

Riding Stance: Sporty yet comfortable riding experience

Safety: First-in-segment Single channel ABS with 276 mm dia front disc brake

Hazard Lamp: Included for increased safety in adverse weather conditions

Colour Options: Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue, Stallion Black