New Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Launch Price Rs 1.17 L

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will primarily focus on style updates including new colours and graphics

With enhanced aesthetics, Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition could compete better with rivals such as Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda X-Blade. Launch of new Xtreme 160R Stealth variant is in line with the company’s strategy to continually refresh its portfolio.

Earlier this month, the company had launched Xpulse 200 4V (4-valve engine), Pleasure Plus Xtec (improved styling and features), and Maestro Edge 125 (with Hero Connect system). It is priced from Rs 1,16,600, ex-sh. Stealth Edition brings several additional first-in-segment features such as integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment. It also gets a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth key updates

It is likely that Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth will get a new dark shade in matte finish. The primary objective will be to enhance the bike’s dominating road presence. Front fascia could be slightly tweaked to achieve that look. For a sportier feel, the bike will get graphics in contrasting shade. The wheel rims will have strips in contrasting shade. There could be other similar highlights on the headlamp cowl, engine, frame and rear tail section.

Dark shade for Xtreme 160R will definitely improve the bike’s sporty profile. In its current form, the bike is offered in three dual-tone colour options. These are Sports Red (black and red combo), Pearl Silver White (black and white), and Vibrant Blue (black and blue). The bike is also available in 100 Million Limited Edition. This utilizes a combo of white and red on the front cowl, fuel tank and tail section.

Xtreme 160R Stealth features and specs

Apart from aesthetic updates, Xtreme 160R Stealth will be largely the same as the standard model. The bike has a muscular profile, LED headlamp, sharp DRLs, sleek LED turn signals, sculpted fuel tank, compact sporty exhaust, integrated pillion grab, short tail section and unique H-shaped LED tail lamp. Most components including the engine assembly, frame, exhaust pipe, and alloy wheels have a blacked-out look.

The bike has an LCD instrument console, which displays a range of information. Xtreme 160R customers can opt for Hero Connect that offers a range of connectivity features across vehicle safety and user safety. Hero Connect is available as an option for Rs 4,999. Other key features of Xtreme 160R include hazard lights, auto sail technology, and side stand engine cut-off.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth will be powered by the same 163 cc, air cooled, single cylinder, OHC engine. It is capable of generating 15 bhp of max power at 8500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike offers best-in-class acceleration, with 0-60 kmph achieved in just 4.7 seconds. It weighs 138.5 kg with single disc and can carry 12 litres of fuel.

Improved handling and stability is made possible with the use of a rigid diamond frame. The bike has Showa front forks and 7-step adjustable rear monoshock suspension. Braking duties are performed by 276mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.