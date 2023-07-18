New Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launch Price Rs 1.41 Lakh – 3 Colours

Hero MotoCorp strengthens its premium portfolio with the new Xtreme 200S 4V – Gets advanced connectivity, and expressive colours

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, continues to strengthen its premium segment with the introduction of the new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve. Following the successful launch of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, this latest addition further enhances the Xtreme brand and aims to capture the attention of young riders worldwide.

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V offers a thrilling riding experience with its power-packed dynamics, sporty character, and exceptional safety features. Its design exudes athleticism, featuring precise edges and state-of-the-art LED headlights for superior visibility. The dual-tone and sporty graphics add a distinctive flair to the motorcycle’s appearance.

New Hero Xtreme 200S 4V – Features Upgrade

One of the standout features of the Xtreme 200S 4V is the new split handlebar, which not only enhances ergonomics but also evokes the energetic nature of this long-distance performer. The motorcycle’s aerodynamic design, optimized through intelligent dimensions, ensures agile and precise handling. Powered by a 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled engine that offers 6% more power and 5% added torque, the Xtreme 200S 4V delivers uncompromised sporty performance.

In terms of technology, the Xtreme 200S 4V comes fully equipped for both city and sporty riding. It features smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation, Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and a rear hugger. These features make it an ideal choice for riders looking for convenience and connectivity on their journeys.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of INR 1,41,250 (ex-sh Delhi). According to Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, the Xtreme 200S 4V showcases the company’s focused approach to the premium sports segment. Singh describes it as a masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, offering a combination of urban and sporty performance that will resonate with customers.

Performance Upgrade

Xtreme 200S 4V boasts several notable features. Its 4 Valve technology sets a new standard in its segment, providing enhanced power and performance. The oil-cooled engine ensures stress-free performance even at high speeds while keeping vibrations under control. The improved transmission offers better strength and durability, along with optimized gear ratios for improved acceleration. Power output is rated at 19.1 PS @ 8000 RPM and maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM.

In terms of style, the Xtreme 200S 4V exhibits a progressive design that reflects a blend of performance and sporty character. The split handlebar setup and updated rider ergonomics improve agility and handling, while the aerodynamics, fairing, and muscular rear cowl enhance its aggressive stance. The twin LED headlights with LED DRLs and signature LED tail-lights ensure visibility and a powerful presence on the road.

When it comes to performance and safety, the Xtreme 200S 4V doesn’t compromise. The adjustable mono-shock suspension and wide radial rear tyre provide precise handling and superior grip. The front and rear petal disc brakes with single-channel ABS deliver efficient braking and safety.

The motorcycle’s full-digital LCD meter offers excellent readability and features like a gear indicator, eco-mode indicator, service reminder, and trip meter for regular updates on vehicle efficiency. Additionally, it offers smartphone connectivity and Turn-by-Turn navigation, adding a new level of convenience for riders. To further express its dynamic sports character, the Xtreme 200S 4V is available in striking dual-tone combinations such as Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition.