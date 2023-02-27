New Honda 100cc Motorcycle Teaser – Splendor Rival Launch On 15th March

Honda Two Wheeler India is getting ready to launch a new commuter motorcycle in the 100cc segment

Honda is the No 1 scooter maker of India. With Activa in its arsenal, Honda is practically unmatched. To put it into context, Activa alone accounts for more than 50 percent of Honda’s total sales. If you take top 10 best-selling scooters in India, Activa sells almost as much as the rest of the nine contestants combined. In the global two wheeler market, India plays a leading role for Honda bringing in lakhs of units in sales each month.

Honda doesn’t enjoy the same monopoly when it comes to motorcycles. That is because Hero MotoCorp has always been the champion in this era. With the Splendor range of budget bikes, Hero has unmatched popularity among rural customers. This is where Honda is currently falling short. This is where Honda is planning to chart a stronger path forward.

Honda Upcoming 100cc Bike

This development is in the form of a 100cc bike to challenge Splendor. Right now, Honda’s lowest capacity commuter motorcycle engine is a 110cc unit (109.51cc) that does duties on CD 110 Dream and Livo. Above these are Honda Shine and SP 125 which come with a 125cc engine. However, its arch-rival, Hero offers a 100cc platform (97.2cc) which promises more frugality. Something which target audiences appreciate. This engine is offered with HF Deluxe and Splendor Plus, which is the highest-selling motorcycle in the country.

Honda has now shared the first official teaser of their upcoming 100cc motorcycle. The teaser features actor Jimmy Sheirgill in a rural fair setup, highlighting the fact that Honda is going to target this new motorcycle at rural segment. Take a look at the official teaser of the new Honda 100cc motorcycle below.

Rural market is not too great for bigger motorcycles in the 125-150cc segment as budget and versatility is the deciding factor here. With a well-tuned suspension and a good frame, this new platform might yield good results to Honda and help close in the marginal gap that it currently has against Hero.

Specs and Pricing

Currently, Honda’s 125cc platform, which consists of Shine and SP125 is powered by a 124cc engine that makes around 10.6 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. Shine gets a 4-speed gearbox. SP125 gets a 5-speed unit. This category of motorcycles offer around 60 km/l of fuel economy in the real world.

Its arch-rival Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe get a 97.2cc engine that is capable of making around 8 bhp of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine is only coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. This platform is even more frugal and offers around 65+ km/l fuel efficiency. Honda’s upcoming 100cc bike might also make power and torque figures around the same ballpark. Patent of this new motorcycle has leaked.

With an aggressive price point, Honda upcoming 100cc bike may make a dent in Splendor sales. Apart from Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe, it will also compete with Bajaj Platina too. Upcoming 100cc bike will take Honda’s reach even further and is expected to be well received in India. Honda is also planning to launch Activa Electric next year, Jan 2024.