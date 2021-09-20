New Honda Adventure Motorcycle (Sub 200cc) – With Africa Twin Styling

As compared to recently launched CB200X, Honda CRF190L will have better off-roading capabilities

With growing interest in off-roading, there’s been an increased demand for adventure motorcycles. Newer riders usually prefer an affordable bike that can work as a commuter and tackle mild to moderate off-road tracks as well. For this segment, Honda will soon introduce CRF190L in China.

New Honda Adventure Motorcycle (Sub 200cc)- CRF190L design

The core silhouette and riding stance of Honda CRF190L looks familiar to that of Africa Twin. Some level of similarities can also be seen on the side fairing of both bikes. At the front, CRF190L has a flat-looking headlamp cowl. The front fascia looks a bit radical, as it’s quite different from conventional bikes. Other key features include a decent sized windscreen and circular rear view mirrors.

As compared to CB200X that was recently launched in India, CRF190L has distinctive styling and features. For example, CB200X has a wider visor as compared to that of CRF190L. CB200X is essentially a road-biased off-roader, whereas CRF190L could deliver a much better off-roading experience. Making it possible are features such as long-travel suspension at the front, wire spoke wheels, and chunky dual purpose tyres.

CRF190L has been equipped with standard telescopic forks whereas CB200X comes with USD forks in golden shade. Users can expect comfortable ride experience with the wide and ergonomically placed handlebar and curved seat design. At the rear, CRF190L has dedicated rack for carrying luggage.

In the image, the bike can be seen in dual-tone colour theme. At the time of launch, the bike could be offered in multiple single tone and dual-tone colour options. Sporty graphics in contrasting shade work to enhance the bike’s attractiveness. A number of parts have been blacked-out such as handlebar, levers, engine and swingarm.

Honda CRF190L engine and specs

Honda is yet to reveal details for CRF190L. It is likely that the bike will be using the same 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, air cooled motor as that of CB200X. It is capable of generating max power of 17 bhp at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine also does duty on made-in-India Honda Hornet 2.0.

CRF190L could get features such as all-digital instrument cluster. It could also be equipped with a range of smartphone connectivity features. Users can pair their smartphone with the console to access features such as navigation. The bike appears to have disc brakes at both ends. Single-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard.

It is expected that Honda CRF190L will be launched in China later this year. Based on response, it could be introduced in other markets as well such as Indonesia. Honda has already launched CB200X in India, so CRF190L is unlikely to make it here.