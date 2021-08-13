New Honda Amaze Base Model, Test Drive Car Spied – Variant Details Leak

Honda is all set to bring in the 2021 Amaze to the market soon – The sedan has been spied at multiple dealer yards, ahead of its launch

Ahead of its launch on 18th August, the new 2021 Honda Amaze facelift has started to arrive at dealerships across India. It will be offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options, which are same as current Amaze. Manual as well as CVT automatic transmission option will be on offer.

Facelift Amaze Changes

As the updated Amaze is basically a mild facelift, the changes are relatively subtle. Most of the updates are related to cosmetic changes only. Revisions include new LED headlights, updated front bumper and new LED fog lamps. The overall front bumper too has been redesigned and gets an additional dash of chrome. On the side too, one gets to see new alloy wheels. On the rear, there are some additional chrome

Under the hood, there will be no changes to the offerings. There are 2 engine options, namely a 1.2 litre iVTEC petrol motor and a 1.5 litre iDTEC diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed Manual Transmission and a CVT autobox, both of which are available with both the engines.

Side profile, new alloy wheel designs are witnessed. Which looks slightly more premium as compared to the outgoing model. Also on the side are new chrome door handles. New Honda Amaze 2021 Facelift The updated Amaze also comes with new exterior colour options. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the base model Amaze facelift, credit to Kamal Yadav.

As of now, the Amaze is offered in 5 colours, namely, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver, Modern Steel Metallic and Metallic Radiant Red. At the rear you get chrome garnish and reflectors on the bumper.

Updated Interiors

Updates on the interiors include a new fabric upholstery, a new revised dashboard with satin silver inserts, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Majority of the creature comfort features include height adjustable driver’s seat, push button start-stop, keyless entry, cruise control and much more.

Diesel variants will be offered with S, V and VX. VX trim will be offered with CVT as well. Petrol variants will be offered in same trims, but in addition to VX, the V trim will also get CVT option in petrol Amaze. MT option is standard on all variants.

Bookings of the 2021 Amaze had opened up earlier this month. Authorized Honda Dealerships have started taking bookings against a down payment of INR 21K while the customers who want to book their car online can book it via a down-payment of only INR 5K.

Post its launch, like before, the Amaze will be competing with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura. Pricing is expected to see a minor bump, considering the updates the new facelift will bring in. Honda’s current line-up in India includes the Jazz, WR-V, City and the Amaze. Going ahead, there is speculation that Honda would want to enter in the SUV segment.